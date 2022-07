1 The Insidious Plane Joseph Bishara 1:45

2 Insidious Joseph Bishara 2:11

3 Give It Time Joseph Bishara 0:56

4 Unawakened (Mvmt1) Joseph Bishara 1:10

5 Unawakened (Mvmt2) Joseph Bishara 1:20

6 Voices In the Static Joseph Bishara 0:51

7 It Said It Was a Visitor Joseph Bishara 0:47

8 Hallway Twins Joseph Bishara 0:26

9 Hooves for Feet Joseph Bishara 1:13

10 The Further Joseph Bishara 4:32

11 Broken Open Joseph Bishara 2:20

12 Gas Mask Vision Joseph Bishara 1:41

13 Muted Whisperings Joseph Bishara 1:36

14 Leave This Vessel Joseph Bishara 1:20

15 Night Terror Joseph Bishara 2:57

16 Bring Him Back Joseph Bishara 0:54

17 into the Further Joseph Bishara 1:03

18 Into the Lair Joseph Bishara 1:20

19 He's Looking At Us Joseph Bishara 1:01

20 They're Coming Through Joseph Bishara 1:26

21 Slithers Into Fog Joseph Bishara 1:09

22 The Child Awake Joseph Bishara 1:07

23 A New World Joseph Bishara 0:39

24 Dark Boundaries Crossed Joseph Bishara 1:45

25 Void Figure 7 Joseph Bishara 3:21