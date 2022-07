1 Never Take Off the Mask Hans Zimmer 1:08

2 Absurdity Hans Zimmer 4:58

3 Silver Hans Zimmer 4:01

4 Ride Hans Zimmer 4:18

5 You've Looked Better Hans Zimmer 3:10

6 Red's Theater of the Absurd Pokey LaFarge and the South City Three / Jack White 3:03

7 The Railroad Waits for No One Hans Zimmer 3:09

8 You're Just a Man in a Mask Hans Zimmer 4:14

9 For God and for Country Hans Zimmer 4:54

10 Finale (William Tell Overture) Hans Zimmer 9:52