|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Charlotte’s On Fire
|Cocosuma
|4:58
|2
|Sands
|Your Nature
|3:50
|3
|Yeah Yeah Yeah
|My Radio
|3:30
|4
|Blackout
|The Whip
|3:44
|5
|Mooove
|Boots
|3:26
|6
|Spotlight
|Chris Winston
|3:30
|7
|All of the Above
|The Phenomenal Handclap Band
|5:36
|8
|Sophisticated Side Ponytail
|NPSH
|2:51
|9
|Anonymous
|Nick Urata
|3:10
|10
|In My Hands
|Nick Urata
|2:47
|11
|The End
|Nick Urata
|2:13
|12
|Golf
|Nick Urata
|1:44
|13
|Sneaky
|Nick Urata
|1:56
|14
|KC
|Nick Urata
|0:34