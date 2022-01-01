Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сумерки. Сага. Затмение Сумерки. Сага. Затмение
Музыка из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Затмение» (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse Сумерки. Сага. Затмение 2010 / США
7.7 Оцените
327 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5
Музыка из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Затмение» (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe]
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe] 21 композиция. Metric, Muse, The Bravery, Florence + the Machine, Sia, Fanfarlo, The Black Keys, The Dead Weather, Beck, Bat for Lashes, Vampire Weekend, UNKLE, Eastern Conference Champions, Band of Horses, Си Ло Грин, Howard Shore, MiMi, Battles, Bombay Bicycle Club
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Eclipse (All Yours) Metric / James Shaw 3:45
2 Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever) Muse / Matthew Bellamy 3:50
3 Ours The Bravery / Sam Endicott 3:48
4 Heavy In Your Arms Florence + the Machine / Paul Epworth 4:44
5 My Love Sia / Sia Furler 5:11
6 Atlas Fanfarlo 3:27
7 Chop and Change The Black Keys / Patrick Carney 2:25
8 Rolling In On a Burning Tire The Dead Weather / Jack White 3:54
9 Let's Get Lost Beck, Bat for Lashes 4:10
10 Jonathan Low Vampire Weekend / Rostam 3:33
11 With You In My Head (feat. The Black Angels) UNKLE 4:44
12 A Million Miles an Hour Eastern Conference Champions / Melissa Dougherty 4:07
13 Life On Earth Band of Horses / Tyler Ramsey 5:30
14 What Part of Forever Си Ло Грин / Rob Kleiner 3:57
15 Jacob's Theme Howard Shore 2:28
16 Don't You Mourn the Sun MiMi 3:43
17 The Line (Bonus Version) Battles / Tyondai Braxton 5:06
18 How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep (Bonus Version) Bombay Bicycle Club / Jack Steadman 3:00
19 Atlas (Remix) Fanfarlo 6:04
20 What Part of Forever (Remix) Си Ло Грин / Rob Kleiner 4:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Затмение» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Затмение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
