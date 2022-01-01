|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Eclipse (All Yours)
|Metric / James Shaw
|3:45
|2
|Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)
|Muse / Matthew Bellamy
|3:50
|3
|Ours
|The Bravery / Sam Endicott
|3:48
|4
|Heavy In Your Arms
|Florence + the Machine / Paul Epworth
|4:44
|5
|My Love
|Sia / Sia Furler
|5:11
|6
|Atlas
|Fanfarlo
|3:27
|7
|Chop and Change
|The Black Keys / Patrick Carney
|2:25
|8
|Rolling In On a Burning Tire
|The Dead Weather / Jack White
|3:54
|9
|Let's Get Lost
|Beck, Bat for Lashes
|4:10
|10
|Jonathan Low
|Vampire Weekend / Rostam
|3:33
|11
|With You In My Head (feat. The Black Angels)
|UNKLE
|4:44
|12
|A Million Miles an Hour
|Eastern Conference Champions / Melissa Dougherty
|4:07
|13
|Life On Earth
|Band of Horses / Tyler Ramsey
|5:30
|14
|What Part of Forever
|Си Ло Грин / Rob Kleiner
|3:57
|15
|Jacob's Theme
|Howard Shore
|2:28
|16
|Don't You Mourn the Sun
|MiMi
|3:43
|17
|The Line (Bonus Version)
|Battles / Tyondai Braxton
|5:06
|18
|How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep (Bonus Version)
|Bombay Bicycle Club / Jack Steadman
|3:00
|19
|Atlas (Remix)
|Fanfarlo
|6:04
|20
|What Part of Forever (Remix)
|Си Ло Грин / Rob Kleiner
|4:52