Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Пипец Пипец
Киноафиша Фильмы Пипец Музыка из фильма «Пипец» (2009)
Kick-Ass Пипец 2009 / США
7.9 Оцените
96 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Пипец» (2009)

Вся информация о фильме
Kick-Ass: The Score
Kick-Ass: The Score 39 композиций. Генри Джекман, Мариус Де Фриз, The Prodigy, Мариус Де Фриз, Генри Джекман, Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Мариус Де Фриз, Liam Howlett, Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Генри Джекман, John Murphy, Дэнни Элфман, John Murphy, Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy, Генри Джекман, John Murphy, Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy, Ilan Eshkeri
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Armenian Superhero Генри Джекман, Мариус Де Фриз / Мариус Де Фриз 2:00
2 Stand Up The Prodigy 3:32
3 Forcefield Мариус Де Фриз 1:05
4 Watching Генри Джекман 1:02
5 Man In the Mirror Генри Джекман 1:08
6 A Punch In the Chest Мариус Де Фриз 0:46
7 Roof Jump Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri / Ilan Eshkeri 1:32
8 Time to Engage Генри Джекман 0:27
9 Stabbing-Morphine Мариус Де Фриз, Liam Howlett / Liam Howlett 1:57
10 I'm Kick Ass Генри Джекман 1:17
11 Famous Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy 2:22
12 A Friend Like You Мариус Де Фриз 0:43
13 Walk to Rasul's Дэнни Элфман 0:59
14 Trick or Treat? Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri / Ilan Eshkeri 2:44
15 Leaving Rasul's John Murphy 1:19
16 Hit Girl & Big Daddy Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy / John Murphy 2:39
17 Damon & Marcus Comic Book Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy 3:24
18 I Miss You Both Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy / John Murphy 1:41
19 Hunting Kick Ass Генри Джекман 1:05
20 Mistmobile Генри Джекман 1:40
21 Big Daddy Kills Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy 2:50
22 One Last Time Мариус Де Фриз 0:58
23 Sleepover Мариус Де Фриз 1:57
24 To Brooklyn Bridge Мариус Де Фриз 1:42
25 Safehouse / Ambush John Murphy 2:35
26 Showtime, Pt. 2 (It's Only the End of the World) John Murphy 2:25
27 Nightvision John Murphy 1:58
28 Strobe (Adagio In D Minor) John Murphy 2:03
29 Big Daddy Dies Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy 1:33
30 Hit Girl Drives Home John Murphy 1:42
31 Marshmallows Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy 1:12
32 Choose Your Weapon Ilan Eshkeri 1:26
33 You Got Five Minutes Мариус Де Фриз 0:36
34 No Power, No Responsibility Генри Джекман 1:16
35 The Corridor John Murphy 1:17
36 Kitchen Stand Off Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy / John Murphy 1:20
37 The Fight Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy 3:12
38 Flying Home Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy 1:50
39 True Identity Генри Джекман 1:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пипец» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пипец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Приложение киноафиши