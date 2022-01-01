|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Armenian Superhero
|Генри Джекман, Мариус Де Фриз / Мариус Де Фриз
|2:00
|2
|Stand Up
|The Prodigy
|3:32
|3
|Forcefield
|Мариус Де Фриз
|1:05
|4
|Watching
|Генри Джекман
|1:02
|5
|Man In the Mirror
|Генри Джекман
|1:08
|6
|A Punch In the Chest
|Мариус Де Фриз
|0:46
|7
|Roof Jump
|Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri / Ilan Eshkeri
|1:32
|8
|Time to Engage
|Генри Джекман
|0:27
|9
|Stabbing-Morphine
|Мариус Де Фриз, Liam Howlett / Liam Howlett
|1:57
|10
|I'm Kick Ass
|Генри Джекман
|1:17
|11
|Famous
|Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy
|2:22
|12
|A Friend Like You
|Мариус Де Фриз
|0:43
|13
|Walk to Rasul's
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:59
|14
|Trick or Treat?
|Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri / Ilan Eshkeri
|2:44
|15
|Leaving Rasul's
|John Murphy
|1:19
|16
|Hit Girl & Big Daddy
|Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy / John Murphy
|2:39
|17
|Damon & Marcus Comic Book
|Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy
|3:24
|18
|I Miss You Both
|Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy / John Murphy
|1:41
|19
|Hunting Kick Ass
|Генри Джекман
|1:05
|20
|Mistmobile
|Генри Джекман
|1:40
|21
|Big Daddy Kills
|Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy
|2:50
|22
|One Last Time
|Мариус Де Фриз
|0:58
|23
|Sleepover
|Мариус Де Фриз
|1:57
|24
|To Brooklyn Bridge
|Мариус Де Фриз
|1:42
|25
|Safehouse / Ambush
|John Murphy
|2:35
|26
|Showtime, Pt. 2 (It's Only the End of the World)
|John Murphy
|2:25
|27
|Nightvision
|John Murphy
|1:58
|28
|Strobe (Adagio In D Minor)
|John Murphy
|2:03
|29
|Big Daddy Dies
|Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy
|1:33
|30
|Hit Girl Drives Home
|John Murphy
|1:42
|31
|Marshmallows
|Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy
|1:12
|32
|Choose Your Weapon
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:26
|33
|You Got Five Minutes
|Мариус Де Фриз
|0:36
|34
|No Power, No Responsibility
|Генри Джекман
|1:16
|35
|The Corridor
|John Murphy
|1:17
|36
|Kitchen Stand Off
|Ilan Eshkeri, John Murphy / John Murphy
|1:20
|37
|The Fight
|Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy
|3:12
|38
|Flying Home
|Мариус Де Фриз, Ilan Eshkeri, Генри Джекман, John Murphy / John Murphy
|1:50
|39
|True Identity
|Генри Джекман
|1:40