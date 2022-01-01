Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сумерки. Сага. Новолуние Сумерки. Сага. Новолуние
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Сумерки. Сага. Новолуние 2009 / США
821 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 4.7
Музыка из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Новолуние» (2009)

Вся информация о фильме
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version]
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version] 21 композиция. Death Cab for Cutie, Band of Skulls, Thom Yorke, Lykke Li, The Killers, Anya Marina, Muse, Bon Iver, St. Vincent, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Hurricane Bells, Sea Wolf, OK Go, Grizzly Bear, Editors, Александр Деспла, Jennifer Rostock, Lupe Fiasco, Amadou & Mariam, The Magic Numbers, The APM Orchestra, , Ulf Bästlein
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Deluxe Version) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Deluxe Version) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 19 композиций. Death Cab for Cutie, Band of Skulls, Thom Yorke, Lykke Li, The Killers, Anya Marina, Muse, St. Vincent, Bon Iver, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Hurricane Bells, Sea Wolf, OK Go, Grizzly Bear, Editors, Александр Деспла, Lupe Fiasco, Amadou & Mariam, The Magic Numbers, The APM Orchestra,
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Death Cab for Cutie, Band of Skulls, Thom Yorke, Lykke Li, The Killers, Anya Marina, Muse, St. Vincent, Bon Iver, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Hurricane Bells, Sea Wolf, OK Go, Grizzly Bear, Editors, Александр Деспла
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Meet Me On the Equinox Death Cab for Cutie 3:44
2 Friends Band of Skulls / Russell Marsden 3:10
3 Hearing Damage Thom Yorke 5:05
4 Possibility Lykke Li 5:06
5 A White Demon Love Song The Killers 3:34
6 Satellite Heart Anya Marina 3:33
7 I Belong to You (New Moon Remix) Muse / Matthew Bellamy 3:12
8 Rosyln Bon Iver, St. Vincent / Justin Vernon 4:50
9 Done All Wrong Black Rebel Motorcycle Club / Robert Turner 2:49
10 Monsters Hurricane Bells 3:16
11 The Violet Hour Sea Wolf / Alex Brown Church 3:33
12 Shooting the Moon OK Go 3:18
13 Slow Life (With Victoria Legrand) Grizzly Bear 4:21
14 No Sound But the Wind Editors 3:48
15 New Moon (The Meadow) Александр Деспла 4:09
16 Es tut wieder weh Jennifer Rostock / Jennifer Weist 3:41
17 Solar Midnite Lupe Fiasco 3:32
18 All I Believe In Amadou & Mariam, The Magic Numbers / Romeo Stoddart 4:04
19 Die Fledermaus - Duettino: Ach, ich darf nicht hin zu dir The APM Orchestra / Иоганн Штраус 1:09
20 Meet Me On the Equinox 3:40
21 Wandrers Nachtlied II, Op. 96, No. 3, D. 768 Ulf Bästlein / Франц Шуберт 2:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Новолуние» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Новолуние» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
