|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Meet Me On the Equinox
|Death Cab for Cutie
|3:44
|2
|Friends
|Band of Skulls / Russell Marsden
|3:10
|3
|Hearing Damage
|Thom Yorke
|5:05
|4
|Possibility
|Lykke Li
|5:06
|5
|A White Demon Love Song
|The Killers
|3:34
|6
|Satellite Heart
|Anya Marina
|3:33
|7
|I Belong to You (New Moon Remix)
|Muse / Matthew Bellamy
|3:12
|8
|Rosyln
|Bon Iver, St. Vincent / Justin Vernon
|4:50
|9
|Done All Wrong
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club / Robert Turner
|2:49
|10
|Monsters
|Hurricane Bells
|3:16
|11
|The Violet Hour
|Sea Wolf / Alex Brown Church
|3:33
|12
|Shooting the Moon
|OK Go
|3:18
|13
|Slow Life (With Victoria Legrand)
|Grizzly Bear
|4:21
|14
|No Sound But the Wind
|Editors
|3:48
|15
|New Moon (The Meadow)
|Александр Деспла
|4:09
|16
|Es tut wieder weh
|Jennifer Rostock / Jennifer Weist
|3:41
|17
|Solar Midnite
|Lupe Fiasco
|3:32
|18
|All I Believe In
|Amadou & Mariam, The Magic Numbers / Romeo Stoddart
|4:04
|19
|Die Fledermaus - Duettino: Ach, ich darf nicht hin zu dir
|The APM Orchestra / Иоганн Штраус
|1:09
|20
|Meet Me On the Equinox
|3:40
|21
|Wandrers Nachtlied II, Op. 96, No. 3, D. 768
|Ulf Bästlein / Франц Шуберт
|2:25