|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|No Sign of Ghosts
|James Horner
|7:32
|2
|Carrigan & Dibs
|James Horner
|2:40
|3
|Strangers In the House
|James Horner
|2:36
|4
|First Haunting / The Swordfight
|James Horner
|5:01
|5
|March of the Exorcists
|James Horner
|2:45
|6
|The Lighthouse - Casper & Kat
|James Horner
|4:57
|7
|Casper Makes Breakfast
|James Horner
|3:42
|8
|Fond Memories
|James Horner
|3:39
|9
|'Dying' To Be a Ghost
|James Horner
|7:02
|10
|Casper's Lullaby
|James Horner
|5:40
|11
|Descent To Lazarus
|James Horner
|10:20
|12
|One Last Wish
|James Horner
|4:19
|13
|Remember Me This Way
|Jordan Hill / Linda Thompson
|4:28
|14
|Casper the Friendly Ghost
|Литл Ричард / Jerry Livingston
|2:11
|15
|The Uncles Swing / End Credits
|James Horner
|6:23