Каспер Каспер
Музыка из фильма «Каспер» (1995)
Casper Каспер 1995 / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Каспер» (1995)

Casper (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Casper (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. James Horner, Jordan Hill, Литл Ричард
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 No Sign of Ghosts James Horner 7:32
2 Carrigan & Dibs James Horner 2:40
3 Strangers In the House James Horner 2:36
4 First Haunting / The Swordfight James Horner 5:01
5 March of the Exorcists James Horner 2:45
6 The Lighthouse - Casper & Kat James Horner 4:57
7 Casper Makes Breakfast James Horner 3:42
8 Fond Memories James Horner 3:39
9 'Dying' To Be a Ghost James Horner 7:02
10 Casper's Lullaby James Horner 5:40
11 Descent To Lazarus James Horner 10:20
12 One Last Wish James Horner 4:19
13 Remember Me This Way Jordan Hill / Linda Thompson 4:28
14 Casper the Friendly Ghost Литл Ричард / Jerry Livingston 2:11
15 The Uncles Swing / End Credits James Horner 6:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Каспер» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Каспер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
