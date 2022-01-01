Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Когда звонит незнакомец Когда звонит незнакомец
Киноафиша Фильмы Когда звонит незнакомец Музыка из фильма «Когда звонит незнакомец» (2006)
When a Stranger Calls Когда звонит незнакомец 2006 / США
Музыка из фильма «Когда звонит незнакомец» (2006)

When a Stranger Calls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
When a Stranger Calls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. James Dooley
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Carnival James Dooley 4:51
2 Fateful Drive James Dooley 2:58
3 The House James Dooley 3:43
4 Exploring James Dooley 5:17
5 Have You Checked the Children? James Dooley 5:11
6 Tiffany James Dooley 2:55
7 Knock, Knock, Who's There? James Dooley 7:18
8 Curtain Call James Dooley 3:15
9 60 Seconds James Dooley 3:39
10 Inside the House James Dooley 4:12
11 Stranger James Dooley 3:49
12 Hunting Jill James Dooley 4:07
13 Gotcha! James Dooley 2:45
14 The Hospital James Dooley 3:58
15 Aftermath James Dooley 2:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Когда звонит незнакомец» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Когда звонит незнакомец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
