|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Carnival
|James Dooley
|4:51
|2
|Fateful Drive
|James Dooley
|2:58
|3
|The House
|James Dooley
|3:43
|4
|Exploring
|James Dooley
|5:17
|5
|Have You Checked the Children?
|James Dooley
|5:11
|6
|Tiffany
|James Dooley
|2:55
|7
|Knock, Knock, Who's There?
|James Dooley
|7:18
|8
|Curtain Call
|James Dooley
|3:15
|9
|60 Seconds
|James Dooley
|3:39
|10
|Inside the House
|James Dooley
|4:12
|11
|Stranger
|James Dooley
|3:49
|12
|Hunting Jill
|James Dooley
|4:07
|13
|Gotcha!
|James Dooley
|2:45
|14
|The Hospital
|James Dooley
|3:58
|15
|Aftermath
|James Dooley
|2:42