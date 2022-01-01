|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Leave the Broken Hearts
|The Finalist
|3:31
|2
|Blue Eyes Woman
|The Go
|3:05
|3
|Highway Kind
|Moot Davis
|3:12
|4
|Summer's Gonna Be My Girl
|The Go
|3:45
|5
|More and More
|Webb Pierce
|2:25
|6
|The Walls
|Vault
|2:38
|7
|In the Valley of the Sun
|Buddy Stuart
|2:44
|8
|Daisy
|Wires On Fire
|2:25
|9
|California Dreamin'
|The Bald Eagles
|2:49
|10
|Forbidden Zone
|tomandandy
|1:56
|11
|Gas Haven
|tomandandy
|1:45
|12
|Out House
|tomandandy
|1:07
|13
|Praying
|tomandandy
|0:49
|14
|Beauty
|tomandandy
|3:00
|15
|Ravens
|tomandandy
|3:11
|16
|Daddy Daddy
|tomandandy
|1:25
|17
|Beast Finds Beauty
|tomandandy
|1:36
|18
|Trailer
|tomandandy
|3:33
|19
|Aftermath
|tomandandy
|1:40
|20
|Ethel's Death
|tomandandy
|4:02
|21
|Next Morning
|tomandandy
|1:43
|22
|Mine
|tomandandy
|1:51
|23
|Village Test
|tomandandy
|2:40
|24
|Breakfast Time
|tomandandy
|5:05
|25
|Play With Us
|tomandandy
|2:26
|26
|The Quest 1
|tomandandy
|1:35
|27
|The Quest 2
|tomandandy
|1:26
|28
|Sacrifice
|tomandandy
|1:05
|29
|It's Over?
|tomandandy
|1:45