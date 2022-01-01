Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
У холмов есть глаза У холмов есть глаза
Киноафиша Фильмы У холмов есть глаза Музыка из фильма «У холмов есть глаза» (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes У холмов есть глаза 2006 / США
7.3 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «У холмов есть глаза» (2006)

Вся информация о фильме
The Hills Have Eyes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hills Have Eyes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. The Finalist, The Go, Moot Davis, Webb Pierce, Vault, Buddy Stuart, Wires On Fire, The Bald Eagles, tomandandy
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Leave the Broken Hearts The Finalist 3:31
2 Blue Eyes Woman The Go 3:05
3 Highway Kind Moot Davis 3:12
4 Summer's Gonna Be My Girl The Go 3:45
5 More and More Webb Pierce 2:25
6 The Walls Vault 2:38
7 In the Valley of the Sun Buddy Stuart 2:44
8 Daisy Wires On Fire 2:25
9 California Dreamin' The Bald Eagles 2:49
10 Forbidden Zone tomandandy 1:56
11 Gas Haven tomandandy 1:45
12 Out House tomandandy 1:07
13 Praying tomandandy 0:49
14 Beauty tomandandy 3:00
15 Ravens tomandandy 3:11
16 Daddy Daddy tomandandy 1:25
17 Beast Finds Beauty tomandandy 1:36
18 Trailer tomandandy 3:33
19 Aftermath tomandandy 1:40
20 Ethel's Death tomandandy 4:02
21 Next Morning tomandandy 1:43
22 Mine tomandandy 1:51
23 Village Test tomandandy 2:40
24 Breakfast Time tomandandy 5:05
25 Play With Us tomandandy 2:26
26 The Quest 1 tomandandy 1:35
27 The Quest 2 tomandandy 1:26
28 Sacrifice tomandandy 1:05
29 It's Over? tomandandy 1:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «У холмов есть глаза» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «У холмов есть глаза» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Приложение киноафиши