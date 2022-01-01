|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue (JFK)
|John Williams
|4:00
|2
|The Motorcade
|John Williams
|5:15
|3
|Drummer's Salute
|The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
|2:55
|4
|Theme from JFK
|John Williams
|2:23
|5
|Eternal Father, Strong to Save (For Those in Peril On the Sea)
|John Williams / Народные
|1:19
|6
|Garrison's Obsession
|John Williams
|2:34
|7
|On the Sunny Side of the Street
|Sidney Bechet / Jimmy McHugh
|4:23
|8
|The Conspirators
|John Williams
|4:05
|9
|The Death of David Ferrie
|John Williams
|2:47
|10
|Maybe September
|Tony Bennett / Evans
|4:03
|11
|Garrison Family Theme
|John Williams
|2:14
|12
|Ode to Buckwheat
|Brent Lewis
|3:54
|13
|El Watusi
|Ray Barretto
|2:41
|14
|The Witnesses
|John Williams
|2:47
|15
|Concerto #2 for Horn and Orchestra, K-417:1 Allegro Maestro
|Dale Clevenger, Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra, Janos Rolla / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт
|6:29
|16
|Arlington
|John Williams
|6:30
|17
|Theme from JFK (Reprise)
|John Williams
|3:15