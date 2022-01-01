Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе
Киноафиша Фильмы Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе Музыка из фильма «Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе» (1991)
JFK Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе 1991 / США
8.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из фильма «Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе» (1991)

JFK (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
JFK (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. John Williams, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Sidney Bechet, Tony Bennett, Brent Lewis, Ray Barretto, Dale Clevenger, Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra, Janos Rolla
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue (JFK) John Williams 4:00
2 The Motorcade John Williams 5:15
3 Drummer's Salute The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards 2:55
4 Theme from JFK John Williams 2:23
5 Eternal Father, Strong to Save (For Those in Peril On the Sea) John Williams / Народные 1:19
6 Garrison's Obsession John Williams 2:34
7 On the Sunny Side of the Street Sidney Bechet / Jimmy McHugh 4:23
8 The Conspirators John Williams 4:05
9 The Death of David Ferrie John Williams 2:47
10 Maybe September Tony Bennett / Evans 4:03
11 Garrison Family Theme John Williams 2:14
12 Ode to Buckwheat Brent Lewis 3:54
13 El Watusi Ray Barretto 2:41
14 The Witnesses John Williams 2:47
15 Concerto #2 for Horn and Orchestra, K-417:1 Allegro Maestro Dale Clevenger, Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra, Janos Rolla / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт 6:29
16 Arlington John Williams 6:30
17 Theme from JFK (Reprise) John Williams 3:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джон Ф. Кеннеди. Выстрелы в Далласе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
