|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Boaz And The Dogs
|Max Richter
|3:08
|2
|Organum
|Max Richter
|3:17
|3
|The Haunted Ocean 1
|Max Richter
|2:03
|4
|JSB/RPG
|Max Richter
|1:30
|5
|Shadow Journal
|Max Richter, Тильда Суинтон, Louisa Fuller, Natalia Bonner, John Metcalfe, Philip Sheppard, Chris Worsey / Max Richter
|8:23
|6
|Enola Gay
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
|3:35
|7
|The Haunted Ocean 2
|Max Richter
|0:49
|8
|Taxi and APC
|Max Richter
|2:11
|9
|Any Minute Now / Thinking Back
|Max Richter
|4:15
|10
|I Swam Out To Sea / Return
|Max Richter
|3:50
|11
|Patchouli Oil and Karate
|Max Richter
|0:37
|12
|What Have They Done?
|Max Richter
|1:49
|13
|Into the Airport Hallucination
|Max Richter
|3:23
|14
|The Slaughterhouse
|Max Richter
|1:33
|15
|The Haunted Ocean 3
|Max Richter
|2:21
|16
|Into the Camps
|Max Richter
|3:15
|17
|The Haunted Ocean 4
|Max Richter
|3:40
|18
|Andante/Reflection (End Title)
|Max Richter
|3:30
|19
|The Haunted Ocean 5
|Max Richter
|1:37