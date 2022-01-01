Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Вальс с Баширом Вальс с Баширом
Киноафиша Фильмы Вальс с Баширом Музыка из мультфильма «Вальс с Баширом» (2008)
Waltz with Bashir Вальс с Баширом 2008 / Израиль / Германия / Франция
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Вальс с Баширом» (2008)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Waltz With Bashir (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Waltz With Bashir (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Max Richter, Max Richter, Тильда Суинтон, Louisa Fuller, Natalia Bonner, John Metcalfe, Philip Sheppard, Chris Worsey, Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Boaz And The Dogs Max Richter 3:08
2 Organum Max Richter 3:17
3 The Haunted Ocean 1 Max Richter 2:03
4 JSB/RPG Max Richter 1:30
5 Shadow Journal Max Richter, Тильда Суинтон, Louisa Fuller, Natalia Bonner, John Metcalfe, Philip Sheppard, Chris Worsey / Max Richter 8:23
6 Enola Gay Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark 3:35
7 The Haunted Ocean 2 Max Richter 0:49
8 Taxi and APC Max Richter 2:11
9 Any Minute Now / Thinking Back Max Richter 4:15
10 I Swam Out To Sea / Return Max Richter 3:50
11 Patchouli Oil and Karate Max Richter 0:37
12 What Have They Done? Max Richter 1:49
13 Into the Airport Hallucination Max Richter 3:23
14 The Slaughterhouse Max Richter 1:33
15 The Haunted Ocean 3 Max Richter 2:21
16 Into the Camps Max Richter 3:15
17 The Haunted Ocean 4 Max Richter 3:40
18 Andante/Reflection (End Title) Max Richter 3:30
19 The Haunted Ocean 5 Max Richter 1:37
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Вальс с Баширом» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Вальс с Баширом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Приложение киноафиши