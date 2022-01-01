|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Titles Including Underground (feat. David Bowie)
|Trevor Jones / David Bowie
|3:21
|2
|Into the Labyrinth
|Trevor Jones
|2:11
|3
|Magic Dance
|David Bowie
|4:13
|4
|Sarah
|Trevor Jones
|3:11
|5
|Chilly Down
|David Bowie
|3:45
|6
|Hallucination
|Trevor Jones
|3:03
|7
|As the World Falls Down
|David Bowie
|4:51
|8
|The Goblin Battle
|Trevor Jones
|3:31
|9
|Within You
|David Bowie
|3:30
|10
|Thirteen O'Clock
|Trevor Jones
|3:09
|11
|Home at Last
|Trevor Jones
|1:49
|12
|Underground
|David Bowie
|5:58