Labyrinth Лабиринт 1986 / США / Великобритания
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Лабиринт» (1986)

Labyrinth (From the Original Soundtrack of the Jim Henson Film)
Labyrinth (From the Original Soundtrack of the Jim Henson Film) 12 композиций. Trevor Jones, David Bowie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Titles Including Underground (feat. David Bowie) Trevor Jones / David Bowie 3:21
2 Into the Labyrinth Trevor Jones 2:11
3 Magic Dance David Bowie 4:13
4 Sarah Trevor Jones 3:11
5 Chilly Down David Bowie 3:45
6 Hallucination Trevor Jones 3:03
7 As the World Falls Down David Bowie 4:51
8 The Goblin Battle Trevor Jones 3:31
9 Within You David Bowie 3:30
10 Thirteen O'Clock Trevor Jones 3:09
11 Home at Last Trevor Jones 1:49
12 Underground David Bowie 5:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Лабиринт» (1986) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Лабиринт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
