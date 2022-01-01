|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Adventures of Tintin
|John Williams
|3:08
|2
|Snowy's Theme
|John Williams
|2:10
|3
|The Secret of the Scrolls
|John Williams
|3:13
|4
|Introducing the Thompsons and Snowy's Chase
|John Williams
|4:08
|5
|Marlinspike Hall
|John Williams
|3:59
|6
|Escape from the Karaboudjan
|John Williams
|3:21
|7
|Sir Francis and the Unicorn
|John Williams
|5:05
|8
|Captain Haddock Takes the Oars
|John Williams
|2:17
|9
|Red Rackham's Curse and the Treasure
|John Williams
|6:10
|10
|Capturing Mr. Silk
|John Williams
|2:58
|11
|The Flight to Bagghar
|John Williams
|3:34
|12
|The Milanese Nightingale
|John Williams
|1:30
|13
|Presenting Bianca Castafiore
|John Williams
|3:28
|14
|The Pursuit of the Falcon
|John Williams
|5:43
|15
|The Captain's Counsel
|John Williams
|2:10
|16
|The Clash of the Cranes
|John Williams
|3:48
|17
|The Return to Marlinspike Hall and Finale
|John Williams
|5:51
|18
|The Adventure Continues
|John Williams
|2:58