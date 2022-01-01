Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn Приключения Тинтина: Тайна единорога 2011 / США / Новая Зеландия / Бельгия
Музыка из мультфильма «Приключения Тинтина: Тайна единорога» (2011)

The Adventures of Tintin
The Adventures of Tintin 18 композиций. John Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Adventures of Tintin John Williams 3:08
2 Snowy's Theme John Williams 2:10
3 The Secret of the Scrolls John Williams 3:13
4 Introducing the Thompsons and Snowy's Chase John Williams 4:08
5 Marlinspike Hall John Williams 3:59
6 Escape from the Karaboudjan John Williams 3:21
7 Sir Francis and the Unicorn John Williams 5:05
8 Captain Haddock Takes the Oars John Williams 2:17
9 Red Rackham's Curse and the Treasure John Williams 6:10
10 Capturing Mr. Silk John Williams 2:58
11 The Flight to Bagghar John Williams 3:34
12 The Milanese Nightingale John Williams 1:30
13 Presenting Bianca Castafiore John Williams 3:28
14 The Pursuit of the Falcon John Williams 5:43
15 The Captain's Counsel John Williams 2:10
16 The Clash of the Cranes John Williams 3:48
17 The Return to Marlinspike Hall and Finale John Williams 5:51
18 The Adventure Continues John Williams 2:58
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Приключения Тинтина: Тайна единорога» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Приключения Тинтина: Тайна единорога» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
