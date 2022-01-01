|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Everybody Be Cool
|George Clooney / Квентин Тарантино
|0:04
|2
|Dark Night
|The Blasters
|3:48
|3
|Mexican Blackbird
|ZZ Top / Beard
|3:04
|4
|Texas Funeral
|Jon Wayne
|2:32
|5
|Foolish Heart
|The Mavericks
|3:31
|6
|Would You Do Me a Favor?
|George / Квентин Тарантино
|0:12
|7
|Dengue Woman Blues
|Jimmie Vaughan
|6:24
|8
|Torquay
|The Leftovers
|2:41
|9
|She's Just Killing Me
|ZZ Top / Beard
|4:55
|10
|Chet's Speech
|George / Квентин Тарантино
|0:42
|11
|Angry Cockroaches (Cucarachas Enojadas)
|Tito & Tarantula
|5:15
|12
|Mary Had a Little Lamb (Live)
|Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble / B. Guy
|4:15
|13
|After Dark
|Tito & Tarantula
|4:11
|14
|Willie the Wimp (And His Cadillac Coffin)
|Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
|4:33
|15
|Kill the Band
|Dialogue spoken by Tom Savini / Квентин Тарантино
|0:05
|16
|Mexican Standoff
|Graeme Revell
|0:50
|17
|Sex Machine Attacks
|Graeme Revell
|1:22
|18
|Chet's Speech, Pt. 2 (Dialogue)
|Чич Марин / Квентин Тарантино
|0:29