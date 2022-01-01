|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Carpathian Ridge
|Michael Andrews
|1:34
|2
|The Tangent Universe
|Michael Andrews
|1:49
|3
|The Artifact & Living
|Michael Andrews
|2:28
|4
|Middlesex Times
|Michael Andrews
|1:40
|5
|Manipulated Living
|Michael Andrews
|2:06
|6
|Philosophy of Time Travel
|Michael Andrews
|2:01
|7
|Liquid Spear Waltz
|Michael Andrews
|1:33
|8
|Gretchen Ross
|Michael Andrews
|0:52
|9
|Burn It to the Ground
|Michael Andrews
|1:57
|10
|Slipping Away
|Michael Andrews
|1:16
|11
|Rosie Darko
|Michael Andrews
|1:24
|12
|Cellar Door
|Michael Andrews
|1:04
|13
|Ensurance Trap
|Michael Andrews
|3:09
|14
|Waltz in the 4th Dimension
|Michael Andrews
|2:44
|15
|Time Travel
|Michael Andrews
|2:59
|16
|Did You Know Him?
|Michael Andrews
|1:50
|17
|Mad World (feat. Gary Jules)
|Michael Andrews
|3:05
|18
|Mad World (Alternate Version) [feat. Gary Jules]
|Michael Andrews
|3:38