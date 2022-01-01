Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Донни Дарко Донни Дарко
Donnie Darko Донни Дарко 2001 / США
7.2 Оцените
20 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из фильма «Донни Дарко» (2001)

Donnie Darko (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Donnie Darko (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Michael Andrews
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Carpathian Ridge Michael Andrews 1:34
2 The Tangent Universe Michael Andrews 1:49
3 The Artifact & Living Michael Andrews 2:28
4 Middlesex Times Michael Andrews 1:40
5 Manipulated Living Michael Andrews 2:06
6 Philosophy of Time Travel Michael Andrews 2:01
7 Liquid Spear Waltz Michael Andrews 1:33
8 Gretchen Ross Michael Andrews 0:52
9 Burn It to the Ground Michael Andrews 1:57
10 Slipping Away Michael Andrews 1:16
11 Rosie Darko Michael Andrews 1:24
12 Cellar Door Michael Andrews 1:04
13 Ensurance Trap Michael Andrews 3:09
14 Waltz in the 4th Dimension Michael Andrews 2:44
15 Time Travel Michael Andrews 2:59
16 Did You Know Him? Michael Andrews 1:50
17 Mad World (feat. Gary Jules) Michael Andrews 3:05
18 Mad World (Alternate Version) [feat. Gary Jules] Michael Andrews 3:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Донни Дарко» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Донни Дарко» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
