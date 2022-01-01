Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Талантливый мистер Рипли Талантливый мистер Рипли
The Talented Mr. Ripley Талантливый мистер Рипли 1999 / США
7.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Талантливый мистер Рипли» (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (Music from the Motion Picture) 19 композиций. Fiorello, Мэтт Дэймон, Джуд Лоу, Мэтт Дэймон, Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra, Sinéad O'Connor, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Guy Barker, Pete King, Iain Dixon, Robin Aspland, Arne Somogyi, Clark Tracey, Marino Marini, The Guy Barker International Quintet, Dizzy Gillespie, The London Metropolitan Ensemble, Clifford Gurdin, John Martyn, Chris Botti, The Guy Barker International Quintet
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Tu Vuo' Fa L'Americano Fiorello, Мэтт Дэймон, Джуд Лоу / Nicola Salerno 3:01
2 My Funny Valentine Мэтт Дэймон / Richard Rodgers 2:34
3 Italia Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared 1:37
4 Lullaby for Cain Sinéad O'Connor / Gabriel Yared 3:29
5 Crazy Tom Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared 4:45
6 Ko-Ko Charlie Parker 2:51
7 Nature Boy Miles Davis / Eden Ahbez 4:45
8 Mischief Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared 2:26
9 Ripley Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared 3:27
10 Pent-Up House Guy Barker, Pete King, Iain Dixon, Robin Aspland, Arne Somogyi, Clark Tracey / Сонни Роллинс 2:38
11 Guaglione Marino Marini 3:14
12 Moanin' The Guy Barker International Quintet / Bobby Timmons 4:14
13 Proust Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared 1:56
14 Four Guy Barker, Pete King, Iain Dixon, Robin Aspland, Arne Somogyi, Clark Tracey / Miles Davis 3:39
15 Promise Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared 2:47
16 The Champ Dizzy Gillespie 2:43
17 Syncopes Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared 4:47
18 Stabat Mater The London Metropolitan Ensemble, Clifford Gurdin / Антонио Вивальди 2:53
19 You Don't Know What Love Is John Martyn, Chris Botti, The Guy Barker International Quintet / Gene de Paul 5:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Талантливый мистер Рипли» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Талантливый мистер Рипли» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
