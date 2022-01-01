|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tu Vuo' Fa L'Americano
|Fiorello, Мэтт Дэймон, Джуд Лоу / Nicola Salerno
|3:01
|2
|My Funny Valentine
|Мэтт Дэймон / Richard Rodgers
|2:34
|3
|Italia
|Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared
|1:37
|4
|Lullaby for Cain
|Sinéad O'Connor / Gabriel Yared
|3:29
|5
|Crazy Tom
|Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared
|4:45
|6
|Ko-Ko
|Charlie Parker
|2:51
|7
|Nature Boy
|Miles Davis / Eden Ahbez
|4:45
|8
|Mischief
|Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared
|2:26
|9
|Ripley
|Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared
|3:27
|10
|Pent-Up House
|Guy Barker, Pete King, Iain Dixon, Robin Aspland, Arne Somogyi, Clark Tracey / Сонни Роллинс
|2:38
|11
|Guaglione
|Marino Marini
|3:14
|12
|Moanin'
|The Guy Barker International Quintet / Bobby Timmons
|4:14
|13
|Proust
|Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared
|1:56
|14
|Four
|Guy Barker, Pete King, Iain Dixon, Robin Aspland, Arne Somogyi, Clark Tracey / Miles Davis
|3:39
|15
|Promise
|Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared
|2:47
|16
|The Champ
|Dizzy Gillespie
|2:43
|17
|Syncopes
|Harry Rabinowitz, Orchestra / Gabriel Yared
|4:47
|18
|Stabat Mater
|The London Metropolitan Ensemble, Clifford Gurdin / Антонио Вивальди
|2:53
|19
|You Don't Know What Love Is
|John Martyn, Chris Botti, The Guy Barker International Quintet / Gene de Paul
|5:24