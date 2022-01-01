|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Blitz, 1940
|Global Stage Orchestra
|4:49
|2
|The Wardrobe
|Global Stage Orchestra
|3:06
|3
|Evacuating London
|Global Stage Orchestra
|3:41
|4
|Lucy Meets Mr. Tumnus
|Global Stage Orchestra
|4:19
|5
|The White Witch
|Global Stage Orchestra
|3:07
|6
|A Narnia Lullaby
|Global Stage Orchestra
|2:24
|7
|From Western Woods to Beaversdam
|Global Stage Orchestra
|3:58
|8
|Father Christmas
|Global Stage Orchestra
|3:24
|9
|To Aslan's Camp
|Global Stage Orchestra
|3:07
|10
|Knighting Peter
|Global Stage Orchestra
|5:51
|11
|The Battle
|Global Stage Orchestra
|5:25
|12
|Only the Beginning of the Adventure
|Global Stage Orchestra
|5:43