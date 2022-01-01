Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф
Киноафиша Фильмы Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф Музыка из фильма «Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф» (2005)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф 2005 / США
7.4 Оцените
42 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф» (2005)

Вся информация о фильме
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Global Stage Orchestra
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Blitz, 1940 Global Stage Orchestra 4:49
2 The Wardrobe Global Stage Orchestra 3:06
3 Evacuating London Global Stage Orchestra 3:41
4 Lucy Meets Mr. Tumnus Global Stage Orchestra 4:19
5 The White Witch Global Stage Orchestra 3:07
6 A Narnia Lullaby Global Stage Orchestra 2:24
7 From Western Woods to Beaversdam Global Stage Orchestra 3:58
8 Father Christmas Global Stage Orchestra 3:24
9 To Aslan's Camp Global Stage Orchestra 3:07
10 Knighting Peter Global Stage Orchestra 5:51
11 The Battle Global Stage Orchestra 5:25
12 Only the Beginning of the Adventure Global Stage Orchestra 5:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хроники Нарнии: лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши