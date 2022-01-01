|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Just Like Heaven
|Katie Melua
|3:33
|2
|Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
|Pete Yorn / Barrett Strong
|4:09
|3
|Lust for Life
|Kay Hanley / Iggy Pop
|4:02
|4
|Good Times Roll
|The Cars / Ric Ocasek
|3:47
|5
|Ghostbusters
|Bowling for Soup / Ray Parker Jr.
|3:54
|6
|Brass In Pocket
|Kelis
|3:02
|7
|I Put a Spell On You
|Screamin' Jay Hawkins
|2:27
|8
|Strange Invitation
|Beck Hansen / Beck
|4:04
|9
|Spooky
|Imogen Heap / Harry Middlebrooks
|3:03
|10
|Jungle Fever
|The Chakachas
|4:23
|11
|Bad Case of Lovin' You
|Emerson Hart / John Martin
|3:14
|12
|Colors
|Amos Lee
|3:15
|13
|Just Like Heaven
|The Cure
|3:30
|14
|Her Picture
|Рольф Кент
|4:38
|15
|David Alone
|Рольф Кент
|1:17
|16
|I'm Seeing Someone
|Рольф Кент
|3:21
|17
|Machines Don't Know Everything
|Рольф Кент
|2:11
|18
|I Remember You
|Рольф Кент
|3:37