Между небом и землей Между небом и землей
Музыка из фильма «Между небом и землей» (2005)
Just Like Heaven Между небом и землей 2005 / США
7.6 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Между небом и землей» (2005)

Just Like Heaven (Music from the Motion Picture)
Just Like Heaven (Music from the Motion Picture) 18 композиций. Katie Melua, Pete Yorn, Kay Hanley, The Cars, Bowling for Soup, Kelis, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Beck Hansen, Imogen Heap, The Chakachas, Emerson Hart, Amos Lee, The Cure, Рольф Кент
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Just Like Heaven Katie Melua 3:33
2 Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) Pete Yorn / Barrett Strong 4:09
3 Lust for Life Kay Hanley / Iggy Pop 4:02
4 Good Times Roll The Cars / Ric Ocasek 3:47
5 Ghostbusters Bowling for Soup / Ray Parker Jr. 3:54
6 Brass In Pocket Kelis 3:02
7 I Put a Spell On You Screamin' Jay Hawkins 2:27
8 Strange Invitation Beck Hansen / Beck 4:04
9 Spooky Imogen Heap / Harry Middlebrooks 3:03
10 Jungle Fever The Chakachas 4:23
11 Bad Case of Lovin' You Emerson Hart / John Martin 3:14
12 Colors Amos Lee 3:15
13 Just Like Heaven The Cure 3:30
14 Her Picture Рольф Кент 4:38
15 David Alone Рольф Кент 1:17
16 I'm Seeing Someone Рольф Кент 3:21
17 Machines Don't Know Everything Рольф Кент 2:11
18 I Remember You Рольф Кент 3:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Между небом и землей» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Между небом и землей» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
