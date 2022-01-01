|1
|The Story Continues
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|1:29
|2
|Frank Dies
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|2:10
|3
|The Quidditch World Cup
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|1:52
|4
|The Dark Mark
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|3:26
|5
|Foreign Visitors Arrive
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|1:29
|6
|The Goblet of Fire
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|3:22
|7
|Rita Skeeter
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|1:41
|8
|Sirius Fire
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|1:59
|9
|Harry Sees Dragons
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|1:53
|10
|Golden Egg
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|6:10
|11
|Neville's Waltz
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|2:09
|12
|Harry In Winter
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|2:54
|13
|Potter Waltz
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|2:19
|14
|Underwater Secrets
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|2:26
|15
|The Black Lake
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|4:37
|16
|Hogwarts' March
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|2:44
|17
|The Maze
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|4:42
|18
|Voldemort
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|9:38
|19
|Death of Cedric
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|1:56
|20
|Another Year Ends
|Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл
|2:19
|21
|Hogwarts' Hymn
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл
|2:56
|22
|Do the Hippogriff
|Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon, Steve Mackey / Jason Buckle
|3:37
|23
|This Is the Night
|Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon, Steve Mackey / Jarvis Cocker
|3:22
|24
|Magic Works
|Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon, Steve Mackey / Jarvis Cocker
|4:02