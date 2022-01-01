Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и кубок огня» (2005)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Гарри Поттер и кубок огня 2005 / США / Великобритания
8.4 Оцените
100 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и кубок огня» (2005)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter, Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon, Steve Mackey
1 The Story Continues Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 1:29
2 Frank Dies Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 2:10
3 The Quidditch World Cup Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 1:52
4 The Dark Mark Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 3:26
5 Foreign Visitors Arrive Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 1:29
6 The Goblet of Fire Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 3:22
7 Rita Skeeter Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 1:41
8 Sirius Fire Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 1:59
9 Harry Sees Dragons Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 1:53
10 Golden Egg Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 6:10
11 Neville's Waltz Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 2:09
12 Harry In Winter Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 2:54
13 Potter Waltz Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 2:19
14 Underwater Secrets Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 2:26
15 The Black Lake Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 4:37
16 Hogwarts' March Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 2:44
17 The Maze Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 4:42
18 Voldemort Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 9:38
19 Death of Cedric Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 1:56
20 Another Year Ends Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack / Патрик Дойл 2:19
21 Hogwarts' Hymn Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Soundtrack, Harry Potter / Патрик Дойл 2:56
22 Do the Hippogriff Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon, Steve Mackey / Jason Buckle 3:37
23 This Is the Night Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon, Steve Mackey / Jarvis Cocker 3:22
24 Magic Works Jarvis Cocker, Jason Buckle, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway, Steve Claydon, Steve Mackey / Jarvis Cocker 4:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гарри Поттер и кубок огня» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гарри Поттер и кубок огня» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
