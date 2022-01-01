Оповещения от Киноафиши
Форрест Гамп Форрест Гамп
Forrest Gump Форрест Гамп 1994 / США
8.6 Оцените
149 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.8
Музыка из фильма «Форрест Гамп» (1994)

Forrest Gump (The Soundtrack)
Forrest Gump (The Soundtrack) 34 композиции. Elvis Presley, Duane Eddy, Clarence "Frogman" Henry, The Rooftop Singers, Wilson Pickett, Joan Baez, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, The Mamas & The Papas, Buffalo Springfield, Jackie DeShannon, The Doors, Simon & Garfunkel, Jefferson Airplane, The Youngbloods, Scott McKenzie, The Byrds, The 5th Dimension, Nilsson, George Tipton, Three Dog Night, The Supremes, B.J. Thomas, Randy Newman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jackson Browne, The Doobie Brothers, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Fleetwood Mac, Willie Nelson, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hound Dog Elvis Presley / Mike Stoller 2:16
2 Rebel Rouser Duane Eddy / Lee Hazlewood 2:21
3 (I Don't Know Why) But I Do Clarence "Frogman" Henry 2:19
4 Walk Right In The Rooftop Singers 2:32
5 Land of 1000 Dances Wilson Pickett / Christopher Kenner 2:24
6 Blowin' In the Wind Joan Baez / Bob Dylan 2:35
7 Fortunate Son Creedence Clearwater Revival 2:18
8 I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) Four Tops / L. Dozier 2:42
9 Respect Aretha Franklin / Otis Redding 2:27
10 Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 Bob Dylan / B. Dylan 4:35
11 Sloop John B. The Beach Boys / Народные 2:55
12 California Dreamin' The Mamas & The Papas / Michelle Phillips 2:38
13 For What It's Worth Buffalo Springfield / Stephen Stills 2:38
14 What the World Needs Now Is Love Jackie DeShannon / H. David 3:13
15 Break On Through (To the Other Side) The Doors 2:26
16 Mrs. Robinson Simon & Garfunkel / P. Simon 3:51
17 Volunteers (Remastered 2004) Jefferson Airplane / Paul Kantner 2:04
18 Let's Get Together The Youngbloods 4:37
19 San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers In Your Hair) Scott McKenzie / John Phillips 2:59
20 Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) The Byrds / SUPER JUNKY MONKEY 3:55
21 Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In (Remastered 1997) The 5th Dimension 4:46
22 Everybody's Talkin' (Remastered 1989) Nilsson, George Tipton / Fred Neil 2:42
23 Joy to the World Three Dog Night 3:16
24 Stoned Love The Supremes 2:59
25 Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head B.J. Thomas / Hal David 3:00
26 Mr. President (Have Pity On the Working Man) Randy Newman / R. Newman 2:46
27 Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ronnie Van Zant 4:42
28 Running On Empty Jackson Browne 4:55
29 It Keeps You Runnin' The Doobie Brothers 4:12
30 I've Got to Use My Imagination Gladys Knight & The Pips / G. Goffin 3:29
31 Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac / Lindsey Buckingham 3:39
32 On the Road Again Willie Nelson 2:28
33 Against the Wind Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band / Bob Seger 5:33
34 Forrest Gump Suite Alan Silvestri 8:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Форрест Гамп» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Форрест Гамп» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
