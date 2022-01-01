|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hound Dog
|Elvis Presley / Mike Stoller
|2:16
|2
|Rebel Rouser
|Duane Eddy / Lee Hazlewood
|2:21
|3
|(I Don't Know Why) But I Do
|Clarence "Frogman" Henry
|2:19
|4
|Walk Right In
|The Rooftop Singers
|2:32
|5
|Land of 1000 Dances
|Wilson Pickett / Christopher Kenner
|2:24
|6
|Blowin' In the Wind
|Joan Baez / Bob Dylan
|2:35
|7
|Fortunate Son
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|2:18
|8
|I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)
|Four Tops / L. Dozier
|2:42
|9
|Respect
|Aretha Franklin / Otis Redding
|2:27
|10
|Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
|Bob Dylan / B. Dylan
|4:35
|11
|Sloop John B.
|The Beach Boys / Народные
|2:55
|12
|California Dreamin'
|The Mamas & The Papas / Michelle Phillips
|2:38
|13
|For What It's Worth
|Buffalo Springfield / Stephen Stills
|2:38
|14
|What the World Needs Now Is Love
|Jackie DeShannon / H. David
|3:13
|15
|Break On Through (To the Other Side)
|The Doors
|2:26
|16
|Mrs. Robinson
|Simon & Garfunkel / P. Simon
|3:51
|17
|Volunteers (Remastered 2004)
|Jefferson Airplane / Paul Kantner
|2:04
|18
|Let's Get Together
|The Youngbloods
|4:37
|19
|San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers In Your Hair)
|Scott McKenzie / John Phillips
|2:59
|20
|Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)
|The Byrds / SUPER JUNKY MONKEY
|3:55
|21
|Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In (Remastered 1997)
|The 5th Dimension
|4:46
|22
|Everybody's Talkin' (Remastered 1989)
|Nilsson, George Tipton / Fred Neil
|2:42
|23
|Joy to the World
|Three Dog Night
|3:16
|24
|Stoned Love
|The Supremes
|2:59
|25
|Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
|B.J. Thomas / Hal David
|3:00
|26
|Mr. President (Have Pity On the Working Man)
|Randy Newman / R. Newman
|2:46
|27
|Sweet Home Alabama
|Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ronnie Van Zant
|4:42
|28
|Running On Empty
|Jackson Browne
|4:55
|29
|It Keeps You Runnin'
|The Doobie Brothers
|4:12
|30
|I've Got to Use My Imagination
|Gladys Knight & The Pips / G. Goffin
|3:29
|31
|Go Your Own Way
|Fleetwood Mac / Lindsey Buckingham
|3:39
|32
|On the Road Again
|Willie Nelson
|2:28
|33
|Against the Wind
|Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band / Bob Seger
|5:33
|34
|Forrest Gump Suite
|Alan Silvestri
|8:50