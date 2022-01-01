Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Легенды осени
Legends Of The Fall Легенды осени 1994 / США
7.8 Оцените
32 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Легенды осени» (1994)

Legends of the Fall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Legends of the Fall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Legends of the Fall James Horner 4:17
2 The Ludlows James Horner 5:40
3 Off to War James Horner 5:55
4 To the Boys James Horner 2:49
5 Samuel's Death James Horner 8:24
6 Alfred Moves to Helena James Horner 3:01
7 Farewell / Descent Into Madness James Horner 8:13
8 The Changing Seasons / Wild Horses / Tristan's Return James Horner 5:11
9 The Wedding James Horner 3:06
10 Isabel's Murder / Recollections of Samuel James Horner 3:58
11 Revenge James Horner 6:20
12 Goodbyes James Horner 3:12
13 Alfred / Tristan / The Colonel / The Legend.. James Horner 15:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Легенды осени» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Легенды осени» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
