|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Legends of the Fall
|James Horner
|4:17
|2
|The Ludlows
|James Horner
|5:40
|3
|Off to War
|James Horner
|5:55
|4
|To the Boys
|James Horner
|2:49
|5
|Samuel's Death
|James Horner
|8:24
|6
|Alfred Moves to Helena
|James Horner
|3:01
|7
|Farewell / Descent Into Madness
|James Horner
|8:13
|8
|The Changing Seasons / Wild Horses / Tristan's Return
|James Horner
|5:11
|9
|The Wedding
|James Horner
|3:06
|10
|Isabel's Murder / Recollections of Samuel
|James Horner
|3:58
|11
|Revenge
|James Horner
|6:20
|12
|Goodbyes
|James Horner
|3:12
|13
|Alfred / Tristan / The Colonel / The Legend..
|James Horner
|15:09