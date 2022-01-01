|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme for Young Lovers
|Percy Faith
|1:01
|2
|Boobytrappin
|David Holmes
|2:33
|3
|The Projects
|Handsome Boy Modeling School
|4:13
|4
|The Plans
|David Holmes
|1:25
|5
|Papa Loves Mambo
|Perry Como
|2:38
|6
|Ruben's In
|David Holmes
|3:05
|7
|Lyman Zerga
|David Holmes
|1:53
|8
|Caravan
|Arthur Lyman Group / Хуан Тизол
|2:24
|9
|Gritty Shaker
|David Holmes
|3:26
|10
|Planting the Seed
|David Holmes
|2:12
|11
|Pickpockets
|David Holmes
|1:31
|12
|A Little Less Conversation
|Elvis Presley / Strange
|1:42
|13
|Dream, Dream, Dream
|Percy Faith / M. Parish
|0:12
|14
|Stealing the Pinch
|David Holmes
|1:04
|15
|Blues In the Night
|Куинси Джонс / Джонни Мерсер
|3:56
|16
|Tess
|David Holmes
|3:22
|17
|Hookers
|David Holmes
|1:07
|18
|$160 Million Chinese Man
|David Holmes
|4:10
|19
|69 Police
|David Holmes / Stanley Walden
|4:23
|20
|Claire De Lune
|Eugene Normandy, Филадельфийский оркестр / Клод Дебюсси
|5:00
|21
|Theme for Young Lovers (Reprise)
|Percy Faith
|0:45