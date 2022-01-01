Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ocean's Eleven Одиннадцать друзей Оушена 2001 / США / Австралия
Музыка из фильма «Одиннадцать друзей Оушена» (2001)

Ocean's Eleven (Music from the Motion Picture)
Ocean's Eleven (Music from the Motion Picture) 21 композиция. Percy Faith, David Holmes, Handsome Boy Modeling School, Perry Como, Arthur Lyman Group, Elvis Presley, Куинси Джонс, Eugene Normandy, Филадельфийский оркестр
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Theme for Young Lovers Percy Faith 1:01
2 Boobytrappin David Holmes 2:33
3 The Projects Handsome Boy Modeling School 4:13
4 The Plans David Holmes 1:25
5 Papa Loves Mambo Perry Como 2:38
6 Ruben's In David Holmes 3:05
7 Lyman Zerga David Holmes 1:53
8 Caravan Arthur Lyman Group / Хуан Тизол 2:24
9 Gritty Shaker David Holmes 3:26
10 Planting the Seed David Holmes 2:12
11 Pickpockets David Holmes 1:31
12 A Little Less Conversation Elvis Presley / Strange 1:42
13 Dream, Dream, Dream Percy Faith / M. Parish 0:12
14 Stealing the Pinch David Holmes 1:04
15 Blues In the Night Куинси Джонс / Джонни Мерсер 3:56
16 Tess David Holmes 3:22
17 Hookers David Holmes 1:07
18 $160 Million Chinese Man David Holmes 4:10
19 69 Police David Holmes / Stanley Walden 4:23
20 Claire De Lune Eugene Normandy, Филадельфийский оркестр / Клод Дебюсси 5:00
21 Theme for Young Lovers (Reprise) Percy Faith 0:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Одиннадцать друзей Оушена» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Одиннадцать друзей Оушена» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
