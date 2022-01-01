Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Танцующий с волками
Dances With Wolves Танцующий с волками 1990 / США
Музыка из фильма «Танцующий с волками» (1990)

Dances With Wolves (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dances With Wolves (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. John Barry
1 Main Title / Looks Like a Suicide (Expanded) John Barry 7:35
2 Ride to Fort Hays John Barry 2:02
3 Journey to Fort Sedgewick / Shooting Star / The John Dunbar Theme / Arrival At Fort Sedgewick (Expanded) John Barry 4:55
4 The John Dunbar Theme John Barry / Jeff Barry 2:18
5 The Death of Timmons John Barry 2:26
6 Two Socks / The Wolf Theme John Barry 1:31
7 Stands With a Fist Remembers John Barry 2:11
8 The Buffalo Robe John Barry 2:12
9 Journey to the Buffalo Killing Ground John Barry 3:40
10 Spotting the Herd John Barry 1:49
11 The Buffalo Hunt (Film Version) John Barry 4:33
12 Fire Dance John Barry / Peter Buffett 1:40
13 Two Socks At Play John Barry 2:00
14 Falling In Love John Barry 3:04
15 The Love Theme John Barry 3:46
16 The John Dunbar Theme John Barry / Jeff Barry 2:06
17 Pawnees / Pawnee Attack / Stone Calf Dies / Toughest Dies John Barry 6:15
18 Victory John Barry 1:03
19 The Death of Cisco John Barry 2:14
20 Rescue of Dances With Wolves John Barry 2:09
21 The Loss of the Journal / The Return to Winter Camp John Barry 2:10
22 Farewell / End Title John Barry 8:46
23 The Buffalo Hunt John Barry 2:44
24 The John Dunbar Theme (Film Version) John Barry 2:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Танцующий с волками» (1990) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Танцующий с волками» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
