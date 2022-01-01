|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title / Looks Like a Suicide (Expanded)
|John Barry
|7:35
|2
|Ride to Fort Hays
|John Barry
|2:02
|3
|Journey to Fort Sedgewick / Shooting Star / The John Dunbar Theme / Arrival At Fort Sedgewick (Expanded)
|John Barry
|4:55
|4
|The John Dunbar Theme
|John Barry / Jeff Barry
|2:18
|5
|The Death of Timmons
|John Barry
|2:26
|6
|Two Socks / The Wolf Theme
|John Barry
|1:31
|7
|Stands With a Fist Remembers
|John Barry
|2:11
|8
|The Buffalo Robe
|John Barry
|2:12
|9
|Journey to the Buffalo Killing Ground
|John Barry
|3:40
|10
|Spotting the Herd
|John Barry
|1:49
|11
|The Buffalo Hunt (Film Version)
|John Barry
|4:33
|12
|Fire Dance
|John Barry / Peter Buffett
|1:40
|13
|Two Socks At Play
|John Barry
|2:00
|14
|Falling In Love
|John Barry
|3:04
|15
|The Love Theme
|John Barry
|3:46
|16
|The John Dunbar Theme
|John Barry / Jeff Barry
|2:06
|17
|Pawnees / Pawnee Attack / Stone Calf Dies / Toughest Dies
|John Barry
|6:15
|18
|Victory
|John Barry
|1:03
|19
|The Death of Cisco
|John Barry
|2:14
|20
|Rescue of Dances With Wolves
|John Barry
|2:09
|21
|The Loss of the Journal / The Return to Winter Camp
|John Barry
|2:10
|22
|Farewell / End Title
|John Barry
|8:46
|23
|The Buffalo Hunt
|John Barry
|2:44
|24
|The John Dunbar Theme (Film Version)
|John Barry
|2:22