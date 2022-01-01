1 "You Don't Dream In Cryo. ...." James Horner 6:09

2 Jake Enters His Avatar World James Horner 5:25

3 Pure Spirits of the Forest James Horner 8:50

4 The Bioluminescence of the Night James Horner 3:37

5 Becoming One of "The People" Becoming One With Neytiri James Horner 7:44

6 Climbing Up "Iknimaya - The Path to Heaven" James Horner 3:18

7 Jake's First Flight James Horner 4:50

8 Scorched Earth James Horner 3:32

9 Quaritch James Horner 5:01

10 The Destruction of Hometree James Horner 6:47

11 Shutting Down Grace's Lab James Horner 2:48

12 Gathering All the Na'vi Clans for Battle James Horner 5:14

13 War James Horner 11:22