|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|"You Don't Dream In Cryo. ...."
|James Horner
|6:09
|2
|Jake Enters His Avatar World
|James Horner
|5:25
|3
|Pure Spirits of the Forest
|James Horner
|8:50
|4
|The Bioluminescence of the Night
|James Horner
|3:37
|5
|Becoming One of "The People" Becoming One With Neytiri
|James Horner
|7:44
|6
|Climbing Up "Iknimaya - The Path to Heaven"
|James Horner
|3:18
|7
|Jake's First Flight
|James Horner
|4:50
|8
|Scorched Earth
|James Horner
|3:32
|9
|Quaritch
|James Horner
|5:01
|10
|The Destruction of Hometree
|James Horner
|6:47
|11
|Shutting Down Grace's Lab
|James Horner
|2:48
|12
|Gathering All the Na'vi Clans for Battle
|James Horner
|5:14
|13
|War
|James Horner
|11:22
|14
|I See You (Theme from Avatar)
|Leona Lewis / Simon Franglen
|4:21