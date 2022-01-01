Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Аватар Музыка из фильма «Аватар» (2009)
Avatar Аватар 2009 / США
Музыка из фильма «Аватар» (2009)

Avatar (Music from the Motion Picture)
Avatar (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. James Horner, Leona Lewis
1 "You Don't Dream In Cryo. ...." James Horner 6:09
2 Jake Enters His Avatar World James Horner 5:25
3 Pure Spirits of the Forest James Horner 8:50
4 The Bioluminescence of the Night James Horner 3:37
5 Becoming One of "The People" Becoming One With Neytiri James Horner 7:44
6 Climbing Up "Iknimaya - The Path to Heaven" James Horner 3:18
7 Jake's First Flight James Horner 4:50
8 Scorched Earth James Horner 3:32
9 Quaritch James Horner 5:01
10 The Destruction of Hometree James Horner 6:47
11 Shutting Down Grace's Lab James Horner 2:48
12 Gathering All the Na'vi Clans for Battle James Horner 5:14
13 War James Horner 11:22
14 I See You (Theme from Avatar) Leona Lewis / Simon Franglen 4:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Аватар» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Аватар» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
