Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Война миров Война миров
Киноафиша Фильмы Война миров Музыка из фильма «Война миров» (2005)
War Of The Worlds Война миров 2005 / США
7.5 Оцените
59 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Война миров» (2005)

Вся информация о фильме
War of the Worlds (Music from the Motion Picture)
War of the Worlds (Music from the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. John Williams, Morgan Freeman, John Williams
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue John Williams, Morgan Freeman 2:53
2 The Ferry Scene John Williams 5:50
3 Reaching the Country John Williams 3:24
4 The Intersection Scene John Williams 4:13
5 Ray and Rachel John Williams 2:42
6 Escape from the City John Williams 3:50
7 Probing the Basement John Williams 4:12
8 Refugee Status John Williams 3:51
9 The Attack On the Car John Williams 2:44
10 The Separation of the Family John Williams 2:37
11 The Confrontation With Ogilvy John Williams 4:35
12 The Return to Boston John Williams 4:30
13 Escape from the Basket John Williams 9:21
14 The Reunion John Williams 3:17
15 Epilogue John Williams, Morgan Freeman 3:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Война миров» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Война миров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши