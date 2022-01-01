|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|John Williams, Morgan Freeman
|2:53
|2
|The Ferry Scene
|John Williams
|5:50
|3
|Reaching the Country
|John Williams
|3:24
|4
|The Intersection Scene
|John Williams
|4:13
|5
|Ray and Rachel
|John Williams
|2:42
|6
|Escape from the City
|John Williams
|3:50
|7
|Probing the Basement
|John Williams
|4:12
|8
|Refugee Status
|John Williams
|3:51
|9
|The Attack On the Car
|John Williams
|2:44
|10
|The Separation of the Family
|John Williams
|2:37
|11
|The Confrontation With Ogilvy
|John Williams
|4:35
|12
|The Return to Boston
|John Williams
|4:30
|13
|Escape from the Basket
|John Williams
|9:21
|14
|The Reunion
|John Williams
|3:17
|15
|Epilogue
|John Williams, Morgan Freeman
|3:11