Артур и Минипуты Артур и Минипуты
Киноафиша Фильмы Артур и Минипуты Музыка из мультфильма «Артур и Минипуты» (2006)
Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys Артур и Минипуты 2006 / США / Франция
7.7 Оцените
35 голосов
Музыка из мультфильма «Артур и Минипуты» (2006)

Arthur and the Minimoys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Arthur and the Minimoys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 42 композиции. Jewel, Snoop Dogg, Elijah, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
Arthur and the Invisibles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Arthur and the Invisibles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 42 композиции. Jewel, Snoop Dogg, Elijah, London Symphonic Orchestra & The Metro Voices
Arthur et les Minimoys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Arthur et les Minimoys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 41 композиция. Eric Serra, Elijah
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Quest for Love Jewel 3:18
2 Go Girl Snoop Dogg / Josef Leimberg 3:37
3 It's a Beautiful Day Elijah / Lee Harris 3:21
4 The Minimoys Overture Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 2:20
5 Nice Town Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:25
6 Arthur and the Aqueduct Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:23
7 The Phonecall and the Waxcake Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 2:45
8 Davido and the Watertank Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 0:40
9 Small As a Tooth Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:23
10 Stolen Kiss Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:09
11 Grandpa's Mission Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:07
12 The Cloth Ladder Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:13
13 Bogo Matassalai Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 4:03
14 Try to Be Convincing Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:54
15 Third Ring for the Soul Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:30
16 The Land of the Minimoys Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 3:26
17 Central Gate Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:19
18 The Blueberry Catapult Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:16
19 Lovebirds Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:18
20 Feeding Time Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:20
21 The Sword of Power Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:53
22 Arthur the Hero Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 2:08
23 Patchimole Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:35
24 Cosmonut Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 2:19
25 Nutboat and Laces Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:08
26 Ballad for Granny Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:07
27 In Bed With Selenia Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:53
28 Red Poppy Night Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 0:59
29 Dragonfly Eggs Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 0:45
30 Evil Straws Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:03
31 Koolo Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:32
32 Malthazar Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 4:16
33 No Kiss But Tradition Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:05
34 Show Time In Necropolis Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 3:18
35 Timeballs Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:17
36 Solid Gate Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 0:55
37 Eternally Grateful Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:15
38 A Beautiful Sunday Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:30
39 Destruction of Seides Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 2:41
40 A Bowl of Rubies Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:16
41 Greed and Loneliness Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 1:21
42 The Minimoys Finale Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices 3:05
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Артур и Минипуты» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Артур и Минипуты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
