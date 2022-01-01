|1
|Quest for Love
|Jewel
|3:18
|2
|Go Girl
|Snoop Dogg / Josef Leimberg
|3:37
|3
|It's a Beautiful Day
|Elijah / Lee Harris
|3:21
|4
|The Minimoys Overture
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|2:20
|5
|Nice Town
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:25
|6
|Arthur and the Aqueduct
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:23
|7
|The Phonecall and the Waxcake
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|2:45
|8
|Davido and the Watertank
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|0:40
|9
|Small As a Tooth
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:23
|10
|Stolen Kiss
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:09
|11
|Grandpa's Mission
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:07
|12
|The Cloth Ladder
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:13
|13
|Bogo Matassalai
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|4:03
|14
|Try to Be Convincing
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:54
|15
|Third Ring for the Soul
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:30
|16
|The Land of the Minimoys
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|3:26
|17
|Central Gate
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:19
|18
|The Blueberry Catapult
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:16
|19
|Lovebirds
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:18
|20
|Feeding Time
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:20
|21
|The Sword of Power
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:53
|22
|Arthur the Hero
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|2:08
|23
|Patchimole
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:35
|24
|Cosmonut
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|2:19
|25
|Nutboat and Laces
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:08
|26
|Ballad for Granny
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:07
|27
|In Bed With Selenia
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:53
|28
|Red Poppy Night
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|0:59
|29
|Dragonfly Eggs
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|0:45
|30
|Evil Straws
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:03
|31
|Koolo
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:32
|32
|Malthazar
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|4:16
|33
|No Kiss But Tradition
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:05
|34
|Show Time In Necropolis
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|3:18
|35
|Timeballs
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:17
|36
|Solid Gate
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|0:55
|37
|Eternally Grateful
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:15
|38
|A Beautiful Sunday
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:30
|39
|Destruction of Seides
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|2:41
|40
|A Bowl of Rubies
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:16
|41
|Greed and Loneliness
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|1:21
|42
|The Minimoys Finale
|Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, The Metro Voices
|3:05