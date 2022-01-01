|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|4:21
|2
|Letters Montage
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|3:22
|3
|Preparing for the Battle
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|3:03
|4
|Suicide
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|3:24
|5
|Enemy Fire
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|1:43
|6
|Shimizu’s Past
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|3:12
|7
|Dinner Party
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|3:22
|8
|Nearing the End
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|2:15
|9
|Kuribayashi’s Farewell Letter
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|2:08
|10
|Song for the Defense of Iwo Jima
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|1:22
|11
|Kuribayashi Pleads for Death
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|2:59
|12
|End Titles, Pt. 1
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|2:59
|13
|End Titles, Pt. 2
|Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
|4:25