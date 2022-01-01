Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Письма с Иводзимы Письма с Иводзимы
Киноафиша Фильмы Письма с Иводзимы Музыка из фильма «Письма с Иводзимы» (2006)
Letters from Iwo Jima Письма с Иводзимы 2006 / США
6.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Письма с Иводзимы» (2006)

Letters of Iwo Jima (Music from the Motion Picture)
Letters of Iwo Jima (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 4:21
2 Letters Montage Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 3:22
3 Preparing for the Battle Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 3:03
4 Suicide Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 3:24
5 Enemy Fire Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 1:43
6 Shimizu’s Past Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 3:12
7 Dinner Party Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 3:22
8 Nearing the End Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 2:15
9 Kuribayashi’s Farewell Letter Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 2:08
10 Song for the Defense of Iwo Jima Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 1:22
11 Kuribayashi Pleads for Death Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 2:59
12 End Titles, Pt. 1 Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 2:59
13 End Titles, Pt. 2 Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens 4:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Письма с Иводзимы» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Письма с Иводзимы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
