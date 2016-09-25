Menu
Monty Burns' Fleeing Circus
Season 28 / Episode 1 25 September 2016
Friends and Family
Season 28 / Episode 2 2 October 2016
The Town
Season 28 / Episode 3 9 October 2016
Treehouse of Horror XXVII
Season 28 / Episode 4 16 October 2016
Trust But Clarify
Season 28 / Episode 5 23 October 2016
There Will Be Buds
Season 28 / Episode 6 6 November 2016
Havana Wild Weekend
Season 28 / Episode 7 13 November 2016
Dad Behavior
Season 28 / Episode 8 20 November 2016
The Last Traction Hero
Season 28 / Episode 9 4 December 2016
The Nightmare After Krustmas
Season 28 / Episode 10 11 December 2016
Pork & Burns
Season 28 / Episode 11 8 January 2017
The Great Phatsby, Part One
Season 28 / Episode 12 15 January 2017
The Great Phatsby, Part Two
Season 28 / Episode 13 15 January 2017
Fatzcarraldo
Season 28 / Episode 14 12 February 2017
The Cad and the Hat
Season 28 / Episode 15 19 February 2017
Kamp Krustier
Season 28 / Episode 16 5 March 2017
22 for 30
Season 28 / Episode 17 12 March 2017
A Father's Watch
Season 28 / Episode 18 19 March 2017
Caper Chase
Season 28 / Episode 19 2 April 2017
Looking for Mr. Goodbart
Season 28 / Episode 20 30 April 2017
Moho House
Season 28 / Episode 21 7 May 2017
Dogtown
Season 28 / Episode 22 21 May 2017
