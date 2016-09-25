Menu
The Simpsons 1989 episode 3 season 28
"The Simpsons" season 28 all episodes
Season 28
Monty Burns' Fleeing Circus
Season 28 / Episode 1
25 September 2016
Friends and Family
Season 28 / Episode 2
2 October 2016
The Town
Season 28 / Episode 3
9 October 2016
Treehouse of Horror XXVII
Season 28 / Episode 4
16 October 2016
Trust But Clarify
Season 28 / Episode 5
23 October 2016
There Will Be Buds
Season 28 / Episode 6
6 November 2016
Havana Wild Weekend
Season 28 / Episode 7
13 November 2016
Dad Behavior
Season 28 / Episode 8
20 November 2016
The Last Traction Hero
Season 28 / Episode 9
4 December 2016
The Nightmare After Krustmas
Season 28 / Episode 10
11 December 2016
Pork & Burns
Season 28 / Episode 11
8 January 2017
The Great Phatsby, Part One
Season 28 / Episode 12
15 January 2017
The Great Phatsby, Part Two
Season 28 / Episode 13
15 January 2017
Fatzcarraldo
Season 28 / Episode 14
12 February 2017
The Cad and the Hat
Season 28 / Episode 15
19 February 2017
Kamp Krustier
Season 28 / Episode 16
5 March 2017
22 for 30
Season 28 / Episode 17
12 March 2017
A Father's Watch
Season 28 / Episode 18
19 March 2017
Caper Chase
Season 28 / Episode 19
2 April 2017
Looking for Mr. Goodbart
Season 28 / Episode 20
30 April 2017
Moho House
Season 28 / Episode 21
7 May 2017
Dogtown
Season 28 / Episode 22
21 May 2017
