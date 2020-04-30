Menu
Russian
Рейтинги
6.2 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Inheritance

Inheritance 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 30 April 2020
World premiere 30 April 2020
Release date
16 December 2020 France TP
8 October 2020 Portugal M/14
18 June 2020 South Korea
30 April 2020 Taiwan
12 June 2020 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $304,931
Production Convergent Media., Highland Film Group (HFG), Ingenious Media
Also known as
Inheritance, Herencia, Наследство, Bloodline, Dziedzictwo, Gia Tài Tội Lỗi, Ha'Yo'reshet, Herança, La herencia, Miras, O Legado, Örökség, Succession, Спадок, Тёмное наследие, インヘリタンス, 鎖命佈局
Director
Vaughn Stein
Cast
Lily Collins
Simon Pegg
Connie Nielsen
Chace Crawford
Cast and Crew
6.2
5.6 IMDb
Inheritance Trailer in russian
Stills
