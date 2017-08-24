Death Note, Cuốn Sổ Tử Thần, Death Note - Il quaderno della morte, Death Note デスノート, Desu noto, La Libreta de la Muerte, Mirties užrašai, Notatnik śmierci, Ölüm Defteri, Surmamärkmik, Sveska smrti, Τετράδιο θανάτου, Зошит смерті, Тетрадь смерти, डेथ नोट, 死亡筆記本, 死亡筆記, Death Note／デスノート
Film rating
4.5
Rate16 votes
4.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
L[to Light]You're the one who flew into the sun, I'm just here to make sure you burn!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.