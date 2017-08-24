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Poster of Death Note
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Death Note
4.5

Death Note

, 2017
Death Note
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Death Note
4.5

Cast

LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield
L
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley
Mia Sutton
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Ryuk
Nat Wolff
Nat Wolff
Light Turner
Masi Oka
Masi Oka
Michael Shamus Wiles
Michael Shamus Wiles
Lia Lam
Shea Whigham
Shea Whigham
James Turner
Jason Liles
Ryuk
Paul Nakauchi
Paul Nakauchi
Watari
Jack Ettlinger
Kenny Doyle
Matt Anderson
Matt Anderson
Agent Young
Director Adam Wingard
Writer Jeremy Slater, Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides, Tsugumi Ôba
Composer Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 24 August 2017
World premiere 24 August 2017
Release date
25 August 2017 Italy
Budget $50,000,000
Production Netflix, Netflix, Vertigo Entertainment
Also known as
Death Note, Cuốn Sổ Tử Thần, Death Note - Il quaderno della morte, Death Note デスノート, Desu noto, La Libreta de la Muerte, Mirties užrašai, Notatnik śmierci, Ölüm Defteri, Surmamärkmik, Sveska smrti, Τετράδιο θανάτου, Зошит смерті, Тетрадь смерти, डेथ नोट, 死亡筆記本, 死亡筆記, Death Note／デスノート

Film rating

4.5
Rate 16 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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