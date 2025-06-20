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The Invisible Half
4.9
The Invisible Half
, 2025
The Invisible Half
Japan / Horror
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4.9
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The Invisible Half
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Synopsis
Elena, a "half" Japanese high school girl, struggles with her identity. While constantly watched, she discovers she's also being watched by something else—a monster that can only be seen through her smartphone and heard through her earphones.
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Cast
Lisa Siera
Elena Takahashi
Miyu Okuno
Akari Yamamoto
Runa Hirasawa
Nyan Ito
Director
Masaki Nishiyama
Writer
Masaki Nishiyama
Composer
Riku Horimoto
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 June 2025
Release date
30 July 2026
Russia
Экспонента
30 July 2026
Kyrgyzstan
18+
Also known as
The Invisible Half
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Film rating
4.9
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4.8
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