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Poster of The Invisible Half
4.9
The Invisible Half - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Invisible Half
4.9

The Invisible Half

, 2025
The Invisible Half
Japan / Horror
Trailers
Going 4
Not going 1
Poster of The Invisible Half
4.9
Going 4
Not going 1
The Invisible Half - Trailer
The Invisible Half  Trailer

Synopsis

Elena, a "half" Japanese high school girl, struggles with her identity. While constantly watched, she discovers she's also being watched by something else—a monster that can only be seen through her smartphone and heard through her earphones.

Cast

Lisa Siera
Elena Takahashi
Miyu Okuno
Akari Yamamoto
Runa Hirasawa
Nyan Ito
Director Masaki Nishiyama
Writer Masaki Nishiyama
Composer Riku Horimoto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 June 2025
Release date
30 July 2026 Russia Экспонента
30 July 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
Also known as
The Invisible Half

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Invisible Half - Trailer
The Invisible Half Trailer
The Invisible Half - Dubbed trailer
The Invisible Half Dubbed trailer
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