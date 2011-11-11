Menu
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
1 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Oceans 7.8
2 Oceans
Drama, Documentary 2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Wild Tales 7.7
3 Wild Tales
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2014, Argentina / Spain
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
4 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
5 Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
Kingdom of Heaven 7.6
6 Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama 2005, Spain / USA
The Others 7.6
7 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
The Skin I Live In 7.6
8 The Skin I Live In
Drama 2011, Spain
The Orphanage 7.5
9 The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
Biutiful 7.5
10 Biutiful
Drama 2010, Spain / Mexico
Three Steps Above Heaven 7.4
11 Three Steps Above Heaven
Drama 2010, Spain
I Want You 7.4
12 I Want You
Romantic, Drama 2012, Spain
Broken Embraces 7.3
13 Broken Embraces
Drama, Thriller 2009, Spain
Under Therapy 7.3
14 Under Therapy
Comedy, Drama 2023, Spain
Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
15 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, USA / Spain
Culpa Tuya 7.1
16 Culpa Tuya
Drama, Romantic 2024, Spain / USA
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
17 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Parallel Mothers 6.8
18 Parallel Mothers
Drama 2021, Spain
Official Competition 6.6
19 Official Competition
Comedy, Drama 2021, Spain / Argentina
Loving Pablo 6.5
20 Loving Pablo
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Spain / Bulgaria
Diary of a Nymphomaniac 6.5
21 Diary of a Nymphomaniac
Drama 2008, Spain
Caótica Ana 6.4
22 Caótica Ana
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Spain
Orbiter 9 5.9
23 Orbiter 9
Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic 2016, Spain
Free Falling 5.8
24 Free Falling
Drama 2024, Spain
11-11-11 5.1
25 11-11-11
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2011, USA / Spain
