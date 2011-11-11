Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Spain

Rating of the best films produced in Spain

Irklais per Atlanta 8.7
1 Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary 2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
Rate
The Covenant 8.2
2 The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Invisible Guest 8.0
3 The Invisible Guest
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2017, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
4 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Rate
Oceans 7.8
5 Oceans
Drama, Documentary 2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Rate
Wild Tales 7.7
6 Wild Tales
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2014, Argentina / Spain
Rate
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
7 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
8 Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
Rate
Kingdom of Heaven 7.6
9 Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama 2005, Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Others 7.6
10 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
The Skin I Live In 7.6
11 The Skin I Live In
Drama 2011, Spain
Rate
Buffalo Kids 7.6
12 Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Orphanage 7.5
13 The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
Rate
Buried 7.5
14 Buried
Crime, Thriller 2010, Spain
Rate
Biutiful 7.5
15 Biutiful
Drama 2010, Spain / Mexico
Rate
The Hidden Face 7.5
16 The Hidden Face
Thriller 2011, Spain / Colombia
Rate
Three Steps Above Heaven 7.4
17 Three Steps Above Heaven
Drama 2010, Spain
Rate
A Monster Calls 7.4
18 A Monster Calls
Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2016, USA / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
I Want You 7.4
19 I Want You
Romantic, Drama 2012, Spain
Rate
The Ninth Gate 7.4
20 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
Rate
Broken Embraces 7.3
21 Broken Embraces
Drama, Thriller 2009, Spain
Rate
Under Therapy 7.3
22 Under Therapy
Comedy, Drama 2023, Spain
Rate
Paul 7.2
23 Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Rate
Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
24 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, USA / Spain
Rate
Culpa Tuya 7.1
25 Culpa Tuya
Drama, Romantic 2024, Spain / USA
Rate
Luck 7.0
26 Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
27 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
The Raven 6.8
28 The Raven
Thriller 2012, USA / Spain / Hungary
Rate
200% Wolf 6.8
29 200% Wolf
Animation 2024, Australia / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Parallel Mothers 6.8
30 Parallel Mothers
Drama 2021, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
To Rome with Love 6.7
31 To Rome with Love
Comedy 2012, USA / Italy / Spain
Rate
Official Competition 6.6
32 Official Competition
Comedy, Drama 2021, Spain / Argentina
Rate
Watch trailer
Amusement Park 6.6
33 Amusement Park
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Spain
Rate
Loving Pablo 6.5
34 Loving Pablo
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Spain / Bulgaria
Rate
Diary of a Nymphomaniac 6.5
35 Diary of a Nymphomaniac
Drama 2008, Spain
Rate
Planet 51 6.4
36 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
Rate
Caótica Ana 6.4
37 Caótica Ana
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Spain
Rate
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas 6.4
38 Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas
Family, Animation, Adventure 2017, Spain
Rate
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
39 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
Rate
Objetos 6.1
40 Objetos
Thriller 2022, Spain / Argentina / Germany
Rate
Cold Skin 6.1
41 Cold Skin
Fantasy, Thriller 2017, Spain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Orbiter 9 5.9
42 Orbiter 9
Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic 2016, Spain
Rate
The grandmother 5.8
43 The grandmother
Horror 2021, Spain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Communion Girl 5.8
44 The Communion Girl
Horror 2022, Spain
Rate
Free Falling 5.8
45 Free Falling
Drama 2024, Spain
Rate
Dragonkeeper 5.8
46 Dragonkeeper
Animation 2024, China / Spain
Rate
13 Exorcisms 5.4
47 13 Exorcisms
Horror, Thriller 2022, Spain
Rate
El hombre del saco 5.3
48 El hombre del saco
Adventure, Comedy, Horror 2023, Spain / Uruguay
Rate
Deep 5.3
49 Deep
Animation, Adventure 2017, Spain
Rate
Estación Rocafort 5.3
50 Estación Rocafort
Horror, Detective 2024, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Bent 5.2
51 Bent
Thriller, Crime 2018, Spain / USA
Rate
11-11-11 5.1
52 11-11-11
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2011, USA / Spain
Rate
Haunted Heart 4.9
53 Haunted Heart
Romantic, Thriller 2024, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Rich Flu 4.9
54 Rich Flu
Thriller 2024, USA / Colombia / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Chapel 4.4
55 The Chapel
Horror 2023, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Sofia, the Possession 4.2
56 Sofia, the Possession
Horror 2024, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more