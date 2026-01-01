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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Romantic 2008

Rating of films in the Romantic genre of 2008

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
1 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
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Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
2 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
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The Reader 7.8
3 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
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Forgetting Sarah Marshall 7.1
4 Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Romantic, Comedy 2008, USA
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Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
5 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, USA / Spain
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Mamma Mia! 7.1
6 Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2008, Great Britain / USA
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Twilight 7.0
7 Twilight
Fantasy, Romantic 2008, USA
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Paris 7.0
8 Paris
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, France
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Scusa ma ti chiamo amore 6.9
9 Scusa ma ti chiamo amore
Romantic 2008, Italy
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Step Up 2: The Streets 6.9
10 Step Up 2: The Streets
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2008, USA
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Zack and Miri Make a Porno 6.8
11 Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, USA
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New York, I Love You 6.7
12 New York, I Love You
Romantic, Drama, Compilation 2008, USA / France
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Easy Virtue 6.7
13 Easy Virtue
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Great Britain / USA
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Love in the Big City 6.6
14 Love in the Big City
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
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27 Dresses 6.6
15 27 Dresses
Romantic, Comedy 2008, USA
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Four Christmases 6.5
16 Four Christmases
Comedy, Romantic 2008, USA
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Sex and the City 6.5
17 Sex and the City
Romantic, Comedy 2008, USA
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Fool's Gold 6.4
18 Fool's Gold
Action, Romantic, Adventure 2008, USA
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High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
19 High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Family, Drama 2008, USA
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Lyubov 2 Morkov 6.0
20 Lyubov 2 Morkov
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
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The Irony of Fate 2 5.9
21 The Irony of Fate 2
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Russia
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Possession 5.8
22 Possession
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2008, USA
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Plate ot kutyur 5.7
23 Plate ot kutyur
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
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Kontrakt na lyubov 5.1
24 Kontrakt na lyubov
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
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Vsyo mogut koroli 3.5
25 Vsyo mogut koroli
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Russia
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The Hottie and the Nottie 3.5
26 The Hottie and the Nottie
Romantic, Comedy 2008, USA
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1043
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 20 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
471
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
250
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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