Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Animation genre

Rating of films of the Great Britain in the Animation genre

Loving Vincent 7.8
1 Loving Vincent
Animation, Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Great Britain / Poland
Rate
Watch trailer
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
2 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Illusionist 7.5
3 The Illusionist
Animation 2009, Great Britain / France
Rate
Arthur Christmas 7.3
4 Arthur Christmas
Animation 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Flushed Away 7.1
5 Flushed Away
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
The Canterville Ghost 6.9
6 The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada / Great Britain
Rate
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
7 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
8 Gnomeo & Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
The Addams Family 2 6.7
9 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
10 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Planet 51 6.4
11 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
Rate
Hitpig 6.4
12 Hitpig
Adventure, Animation 2024, Canada / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Rally Road Racers 6.0
13 Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 6.0
14 Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Animation, Family, Comedy 2006, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Cranston Academy: Monster Zone 5.2
15 Cranston Academy: Monster Zone
Animation 2020, Great Britain / Mexico / Canada
Rate
