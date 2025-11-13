Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Family 2016

Rating of films in the Family genre of 2016

Zootopia 8.2
1 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Two Is a Family 7.6
2 Two Is a Family
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
3 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Great Britain / USA
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
4 Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy 2016, USA / China
Alice Through the Looking Glass 7.1
5 Alice Through the Looking Glass
Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Pete's Dragon 7.1
6 Pete's Dragon
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, USA
Trolls 6.8
7 Trolls
Family, Animation, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
The Angry Birds Movie 6.7
8 The Angry Birds Movie
Family, Animation, Adventure 2016, USA / Finland
The BFG 6.5
9 The BFG
Fantasy, Family 2016, USA / Great Britain
Nine Lives 5.9
10 Nine Lives
Comedy, Family 2016, France
Ozzy 5.6
11 Ozzy
Family, Comedy 2016, USA
Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov 5.2
12 Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, Russia
SuperBobrovy 4.9
13 SuperBobrovy
Comedy, Family 2016, Russia
To Crack Bloggers 4.0
14 To Crack Bloggers
Adventure, Family 2016, Russia
