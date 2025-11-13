Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Drama 2021

Rating of films in the Drama genre of 2021

The Worst Person in the World 7.7
1 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
The Mauritanian 7.7
2 The Mauritanian
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain 7.6
3 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History 2021, Great Britain
The Last Duel 7.6
4 The Last Duel
Drama 2021, USA
Licorice Pizza 7.6
5 Licorice Pizza
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
C'mon C'mon 7.6
6 C'mon C'mon
Drama 2021, USA
Man of God 7.5
7 Man of God
Drama 2021, Greece
King Richard 7.4
8 King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2021, USA
Belle 7.4
9 Belle
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2021, Japan
House of Gucci 7.4
10 House of Gucci
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
The Box 7.3
11 The Box
Drama, Music, Musical 2021, South Korea
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
12 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
Chempion mira 7.3
13 Chempion mira
Drama 2021, Russia
Tickets
Emergency Declaration 7.3
14 Emergency Declaration
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Nightmare Alley 7.2
15 Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Drive My Car 7.2
16 Drive My Car
Drama 2021, Japan
Last Night in Soho 7.2
17 Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Batya 7.2
18 Batya
Comedy, Drama 2021, Russia
Lost Illusions 7.1
19 Lost Illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
20 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Godzilla vs. Kong 7.0
21 Godzilla vs. Kong
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2021, USA
White Snow 6.9
22 White Snow
Drama, Sport, Biography 2021, Russia
Eiffel 6.8
23 Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History 2021, France
Parallel Mothers 6.8
24 Parallel Mothers
Drama 2021, Spain
Petrov's Flu 6.8
25 Petrov's Flu
Drama 2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Official Competition 6.6
26 Official Competition
Comedy, Drama 2021, Spain / Argentina
Fly Me Away 6.6
27 Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Italy
AKYN (Poet) 6.5
28 AKYN (Poet)
Drama 2021, Kazakhstan
No Sudden Move 6.5
29 No Sudden Move
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Girls to Buy 6.5
30 Girls to Buy
Drama 2021, Poland
Oxygen 6.4
31 Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, France / USA
No Man of God 6.3
32 No Man of God
Biography, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Titane 6.2
33 Titane
Drama, Thriller 2021, France / Belgium
See for Me 6.2
34 See for Me
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2021, Canada
Annette 6.1
35 Annette
Drama, Musical 2021, USA / France
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally 6.1
36 American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally
Drama 2021, USA
Memoria 6.0
37 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Medea 6.0
38 Medea
Drama 2021, Russia
Unclenching the Fists 5.9
39 Unclenching the Fists
Drama 2021, Russia
The Card Counter 5.8
40 The Card Counter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain / China
The Green Knight 5.8
41 The Green Knight
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA / Ireland
After We Fell 5.6
42 After We Fell
Drama 2021, USA
Time Is Up 5.4
43 Time Is Up
Drama 2021, Italy
Fib the Truth 5.2
44 Fib the Truth
Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Agnes 3.5
45 Agnes
Drama, Horror 2021, USA
