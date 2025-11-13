Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Drama 2014

Rating of films in the Drama genre of 2014

Gone Girl 8.2
1 Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
The Fool 8.0
2 The Fool
Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Whiplash 7.9
3 Whiplash
Drama 2014, USA
Rate
Tickets
When Marnie Was There 7.9
4 When Marnie Was There
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Rate
The Grand Budapest Hotel 7.8
5 The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Wild Tales 7.7
6 Wild Tales
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2014, Argentina / Spain
Rate
The Imitation Game 7.7
7 The Imitation Game
Thriller, Biography, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
The Book Thief 7.7
8 The Book Thief
Drama 2014, USA
Rate
The Judge 7.6
9 The Judge
Drama 2014, USA
Rate
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
10 The Fault in Our Stars
Drama 2014, USA
Rate
The Theory of Everything 7.6
11 The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Rate
The Best of Me 7.4
12 The Best of Me
Romantic, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
Fury 7.4
13 Fury
War, Action, Drama 2014, Great Britain
Rate
The Giver 7.1
14 The Giver
Sci-Fi, Drama, Fantasy 2014, USA
Rate
Need for Speed 7.1
15 Need for Speed
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2014, USA
Rate
Leviathan 7.1
16 Leviathan
Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Territory 7.1
17 Territory
Drama, Adventure 2014, Russia
Rate
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For 7.0
18 Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Drama, Crime, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
Rate
Dracula Untold 6.8
19 Dracula Untold
Horror, Drama, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Rate
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 6.8
20 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
Magic in the Moonlight 6.7
21 Magic in the Moonlight
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
Transcendence 6.7
22 Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain / USA / China
Rate
Battalion 6.6
23 Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Burton and Taylor 6.5
24 Burton and Taylor
Drama, Biography 2014, Great Britain
Rate
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 6.4
25 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
Exodus: Gods and Kings 6.4
26 Exodus: Gods and Kings
Action, Drama, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 6.4
27 Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Action, Drama, Thriller 2014, USA / Russia
Rate
Noah 6.4
28 Noah
Drama, Fantasy 2014, USA
Rate
Sunstroke 6.2
29 Sunstroke
Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Brick Mansions 6.1
30 Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime 2014, France / Canada
Rate
Chempiony 5.6
31 Chempiony
Sport, Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Sabotage 5.0
32 Sabotage
Action, Crime, Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more