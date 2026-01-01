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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Adventure 2009

Rating of films in the Adventure genre of 2009

Up 8.1
1 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Rate
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
2 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
Rate
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
3 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Fantastic Mr. Fox 7.6
4 Fantastic Mr. Fox
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2009, USA
Rate
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 7.6
5 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
Rate
9 7.4
6 9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2009, USA
Rate
Terminator Salvation 7.2
7 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 7.1
8 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, USA
Rate
2012: The End of the World 7.0
9 2012: The End of the World
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure, Catastrophe 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
10 The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Rate
A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures 6.9
11 A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures
Animation, Adventure 2009, Belgium
Rate
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 6.6
12 Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Thriller, Family, Mystery, Adventure 2009, USA
Rate
Planet 51 6.4
13 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
Rate
Solomon Kane 6.4
14 Solomon Kane
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2009, France / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
Black Lightning 6.4
15 Black Lightning
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
The Descent: Part 2 6.3
16 The Descent: Part 2
Horror, Thriller, Adventure 2009, Great Britain
Rate
Race to Witch Mountain 6.3
17 Race to Witch Mountain
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure 2009, USA
Rate
Na igre 6.1
18 Na igre
Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
G-Force 6.0
19 G-Force
Adventure, Family, Animation, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Rate
Land of the Lost 5.9
20 Land of the Lost
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Rate
Poet 5.8
21 Poet
Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
Dead Snow 5.8
22 Dead Snow
Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure 2009, Norway
Rate
The Spirit 5.1
23 The Spirit
Adventure, Comedy 2009, USA
Rate
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
968
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 13 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
396
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
249
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
8.6
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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