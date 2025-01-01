Menu
Edward Asner
Awards
Awards and nominations of Edward Asner
Awards and nominations of Edward Asner
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actor - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actor - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actor in Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Ralph Morgan Award
Winner
