Stockard Channing
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
Awards and nominations of Stockard Channing
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
