Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ellen Burstyn
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2024
Liberatum Pioneer Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
