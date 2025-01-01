Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Angela Lansbury
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1946
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
