Kinoafisha Persons Bryan Cranston Awards

Awards and nominations of Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
