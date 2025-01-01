Menu
Bryan Cranston
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bryan Cranston
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
