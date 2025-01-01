Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Lithgow
John Lithgow
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Lithgow
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
