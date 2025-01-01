Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ron Howard Awards

Awards and nominations of Ron Howard

Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024 Cannes Film Festival 2024
Golden Eye
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978 Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982 Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Documentary
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1985 Venice Film Festival 1985
Young Venice Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Director
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2004 Berlin International Film Festival 2004
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
