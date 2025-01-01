Menu
Viola Davis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Awards and nominations of Viola Davis
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
