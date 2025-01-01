Menu
Awards and nominations of Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen
Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
