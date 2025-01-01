Menu
Awards and nominations of Candice Bergen
Awards and nominations of Candice Bergen
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
