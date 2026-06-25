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Poster of The Ghost in the Shell
8.2
The Ghost in the Shell - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Ghost in the Shell
8.2

The Ghost in the Shell

, 2026
Kôkaku Kidôtai
Japan / Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
Tickets Trailers
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Tickets
Poster of The Ghost in the Shell
8.2
Tickets
Going 22
Not going 2
The Ghost in the Shell - Dubbed trailer
The Ghost in the Shell  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The year is 2029. Thanks to significant advances in cybernetics, humans can replace their limbs with robotic parts. Major Motoko Kusanagi of the 9th Security Service leads an investigation into a mysterious hacker calling himself the Puppeteer.

Cast

Yoji Ikuta
Batou
Keith Silverstein
Keith Silverstein
Ito
Nick Apostolides
Nick Apostolides
Togusa
Erica Mendez
Additional Characters
SungWon Cho
Daisuke Aramaki
Suzie Yeung
Motoko Kusanagi
Xanthe Huynh
Operator
Rebecca Wang
Togusa's Wife
Rebecca Wang
Togusa's Wife
Hiroki Yasumoto
Hiroki Yasumoto
Batou
Tomoko Kaneda
Fuchikoma
Tôru Nara
Saito
Director Touma Kimura
Composer Taisei Iwasaki
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 42 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 25 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026 Russia Пионер
27 July 2026 Poland
Worldwide Gross $56,944
Production Science SARU, Bandai Namco, Bang Zoom! Entertainment
Also known as
Kôkaku Kidôtai, The Ghost in the Shell, Призрак в доспехах, 攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, 攻殼機動隊

Cartoon rating

8.2
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

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The Ghost in the Shell - Dubbed trailer
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