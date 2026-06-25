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8.2
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The Ghost in the Shell
8.2
The Ghost in the Shell
, 2026
Kôkaku Kidôtai
Japan / Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
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The Ghost in the Shell
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
The year is 2029. Thanks to significant advances in cybernetics, humans can replace their limbs with robotic parts. Major Motoko Kusanagi of the 9th Security Service leads an investigation into a mysterious hacker calling himself the Puppeteer.
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Cast
Yoji Ikuta
Batou
Keith Silverstein
Ito
Nick Apostolides
Togusa
Erica Mendez
Additional Characters
SungWon Cho
Daisuke Aramaki
Suzie Yeung
Motoko Kusanagi
Xanthe Huynh
Operator
Rebecca Wang
Togusa's Wife
Rebecca Wang
Togusa's Wife
Hiroki Yasumoto
Batou
Tomoko Kaneda
Fuchikoma
Tôru Nara
Saito
Director
Touma Kimura
Composer
Taisei Iwasaki
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
42 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
25 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026
Russia
Пионер
27 July 2026
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$56,944
Production
Science SARU, Bandai Namco, Bang Zoom! Entertainment
Also known as
Kôkaku Kidôtai, The Ghost in the Shell, Призрак в доспехах, 攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, 攻殼機動隊
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Cartoon rating
8.2
Rate
15
votes
7.2
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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